Rate limits
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Rate limits
The Hacktron REST API limits the number of requests each API key can make.
Limit
Each API key can make 100 requests per 60 seconds, counted across all REST endpoints.
The window rolls, with no fixed start or end time. After 100 requests at
t=0, the API accepts the next request at about
t=60s.
Requests authenticated with a dashboard session, not an API key, don’t count against this limit.
429 responses
A key that goes over the limit gets
429 Too Many Requests:
The API rejects the request before it reaches the application, so the request body isn’t consumed.
Backing off
When a client gets a
429, it should:
Stop sending requests with that key.
Retry with exponential backoff, for example after 1s, 2s, 4s, and 8s.
If it hits the limit consistently, spread the work over a longer window or ask Hacktron support for a higher quota.
For work that needs more sustained throughput, such as backfilling findings into an external system, email support at founders@hacktron.ai with the use case.
Concurrency and long-running scans
POST /scans queues the scan and returns straight away, so you don’t hold a connection open while the scan runs. To follow a scan:
Call
POST /scansto start it, and keep the
idit returns.
Call
GET /scans/{id}/statusevery 10 to 30 seconds to check progress.
Once
statusis
completed, fetch the findings with
GET /scans/{id}/findingsor
GET /scans/{id}/findings/export.
Polling counts toward the rate limit, so poll no more often than every 10 seconds.