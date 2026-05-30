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List findings

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Returns findings from every scan in the organisation, with filtering and sorting. Only findings that have passed automated verification (verification_status = approved) are returned.

Request

GET /findings

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Query parameters

Parameter Description
page
number 		The page number to retrieve. Default 1.
limit
number 		The number of items to retrieve per page. Default 100.
severity
string 		One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
state
string 		One of open, true_positive, false_positive, accepted_risk, resolved, or closed.
scan_id
string
scan_type
string 		Filter by scan type across all scans associated with the finding. One of pr or full.
repo_url
string 		Filter by repository URL. Case-insensitive; a trailing slash or .git suffix is ignored.
found_since
string 		Only include findings discovered on/after this ISO 8601 timestamp.
found_until
string 		Only include findings discovered before this ISO 8601 timestamp.
sort_by
string 		One of found_at, updated_at, or severity.
sort_order
string 		One of ASC or DESC. Default DESC.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
data
array of object, required
data[].id
string, required 		Finding UUID.
data[].display_id
string, required 		Human-readable id (KEY-FD-NUMBER).
data[].number
integer, required 		Per-organization sequence number behind display_id.
data[].title
string, required
data[].category
string, required
data[].severity
string, required 		One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
data[].state
string, required 		One of open, true_positive, false_positive, accepted_risk, resolved, or closed.
data[].description
string, required
data[].affected_file
string, required
data[].affected_code
string, required
data[].proof_of_concept
string, required, nullable
data[].tags
array of string, required
data[].scan_id
string, required, nullable
data[].found_at
string, required
data[].updated_at
string, required
data[].resolved_at
string, required, nullable 		Timestamp of the most recent transition to resolved (ISO 8601). Null if never resolved.
total
number, required
page
number, required
limit
number, required
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