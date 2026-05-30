List findings
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List findings
Returns findings from every scan in the organisation, with filtering and sorting. Only findings that have passed automated verification (
verification_status = approved) are returned.
Request
GET /findings
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Query parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
page
number
|The page number to retrieve. Default
1.
|
limit
number
|The number of items to retrieve per page. Default
100.
|
severity
string
|One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
state
string
|One of
open,
true_positive,
false_positive,
accepted_risk,
resolved, or
closed.
|
scan_id
string
|
scan_type
string
|Filter by scan type across all scans associated with the finding. One of
pr or
full.
|
repo_url
string
|Filter by repository URL. Case-insensitive; a trailing slash or .git suffix is ignored.
|
found_since
string
|Only include findings discovered on/after this ISO 8601 timestamp.
|
found_until
string
|Only include findings discovered before this ISO 8601 timestamp.
|
sort_by
string
|One of
found_at,
updated_at, or
severity.
|
sort_order
string
|One of
ASC or
DESC. Default
DESC.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
data
array of object, required
|
data[].
string, required
|Finding UUID.
|
data[].
string, required
|Human-readable id (KEY-FD-NUMBER).
|
data[].
integer, required
|Per-organization sequence number behind display_id.
|
data[].
string, required
|
data[].
string, required
|
data[].
string, required
|One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
data[].
string, required
|One of
open,
true_positive,
false_positive,
accepted_risk,
resolved, or
closed.
|
data[].
string, required
|
data[].
string, required
|
data[].
string, required
|
data[].
string, required, nullable
|
data[].
array of string, required
|
data[].
string, required, nullable
|
data[].
string, required
|
data[].
string, required
|
data[].
string, required, nullable
|Timestamp of the most recent transition to resolved (ISO 8601). Null if never resolved.
|
total
number, required
|
page
number, required
|
limit
number, required