Customers
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“Hacktron focuses on real, exploitable security issues with clear impact and remediation guidance. It consistently uncovers high-value findings in PRs before they are published, helping us spend less time triaging and more time fixing the real risk.”
Davit Karapetyan Product Security Engineer
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“We’re now able to scale security scanning across all of our PRs. Hacktron flags potential issues, letting us focus our review effort on the pull requests that need closer attention.”
Julio Araujo Director of Security
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“Hacktron caught it in the PR, so it never reached our main branch. That’s the part that matters to us.”
Dragos Dimitriu Compliance Officer
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“It’s like having a pentester reviewing every PR you are making.”
Dima Grossman CTO
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“I don’t see how else we can scale this. It helps a lot to have Hacktron take the first pass for our security issues.”
Jian Jie Liau CTO
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“In payments, every pull request is a risk decision. Hacktron gives us an always-on, AI-driven security review layer alongside our engineers, so no single reviewer carries that risk alone, and we can keep shipping at speed.”
Nick Ryabov CTO