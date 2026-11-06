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Partnering with OpenAI


Zayne Zhang

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Partnering with OpenAI

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OpenAI has announced a partnership with Hacktron to investigate vulnerabilities in its systems. Our researchers will work with OpenAI’s engineers to prioritize testing of connections with third-party services, with broader frontier-model access through Daybreak Red.

The collaboration follows our work in OpenAI’s security bug bounty program.

“The future of cybersecurity won’t be defined by who has the largest security team, but by who can best combine human creativity with AI-driven capabilities.

OpenAI is setting a strong example by putting frontier cyber models in the hands of security researchers, enabling them to uncover complex vulnerabilities at the boundaries between interconnected systems.

We’re excited to deepen our partnership with OpenAI, combining our offensive security expertise with their frontier models to help secure OpenAI and the broader software ecosystem.”

Zayne Zhang
CEO, Hacktron

Read OpenAI’s announcement for the full details.

Zayne Zhang

Chief Executive Officer

Zayne Zhang is Co-Founder and CEO of Hacktron. He has been credited with 15 CVEs, including three in the Node.js HTTP parser, and ranked first in the Singapore Ministry of Defence’s 2022 bug bounty and in three private Singapore government programs. He placed second at the DEF CON CTF finals in 2023 and 2024 with Blue Water, and founded Social Engineering Experts, Singapore’s top-ranked CTF team. Previously, Zayne did security research at TikTok and audits for Cure53. He began his career at the Singapore Armed Forces’ Cyber Defence School, where he graduated top of his cohort. He studied computer science at Cambridge with first-class results before leaving to start Hacktron.

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Written by Zayne

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