Partnering with OpenAI

OpenAI has announced a partnership with Hacktron to investigate vulnerabilities in its systems. Our researchers will work with OpenAI’s engineers to prioritize testing of connections with third-party services, with broader frontier-model access through Daybreak Red.

The collaboration follows our work in OpenAI’s security bug bounty program.

“The future of cybersecurity won’t be defined by who has the largest security team, but by who can best combine human creativity with AI-driven capabilities. OpenAI is setting a strong example by putting frontier cyber models in the hands of security researchers, enabling them to uncover complex vulnerabilities at the boundaries between interconnected systems. We’re excited to deepen our partnership with OpenAI, combining our offensive security expertise with their frontier models to help secure OpenAI and the broader software ecosystem.” Zayne Zhang

CEO, Hacktron

Read OpenAI’s announcement for the full details.