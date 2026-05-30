Get batch verdicts
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Get batch verdicts
Returns fast dependency verdicts for a list of packages in a single request. Landing page scans and GitHub Action scans use it to flag known-malicious dependencies. Put the packages to check in the
packages array of the request body.
To look up a single package instead, use
GET /hfw/verdict/{ecosystem}/{packageName}.
This is a public, fast-mode endpoint. It covers feed-backed verdicts only and returns straight away. It may move behind the
X-Api-Key header later.
Request
POST /hfw/verdicts/batch
This endpoint takes no API key.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
packages
array of object, required
|
packages[].
string, required
|One of
npm or
pypi.
|
packages[].
string, required
|
packages[].
string, required
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
status
string, required
|
verdicts
array of object, required
|
verdicts[].
string, required
|One of
ready,
pending, or
scanning.
|
verdicts[].
string, required
|One of
npm or
pypi.
|
verdicts[].
string, required
|
verdicts[].
string, required
|
verdicts[].
string, required
|One of
clean,
suspicious,
malicious, or
unknown.
|
verdicts[].
string, required
|
verdicts[].
string, required
|
verdicts[].
array of object, required
|
verdicts[].
string
|
verdicts[].
string
|
errors
array of object, required