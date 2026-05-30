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Get batch verdicts

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Returns fast dependency verdicts for a list of packages in a single request. Landing page scans and GitHub Action scans use it to flag known-malicious dependencies. Put the packages to check in the packages array of the request body.

To look up a single package instead, use GET /hfw/verdict/{ecosystem}/{packageName}.

This is a public, fast-mode endpoint. It covers feed-backed verdicts only and returns straight away. It may move behind the X-Api-Key header later.

Request

POST /hfw/verdicts/batch

This endpoint takes no API key.

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
packages
array of object, required
packages[].ecosystem
string, required 		One of npm or pypi.
packages[].package
string, required
packages[].version
string, required

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
status
string, required
verdicts
array of object, required
verdicts[].status
string, required 		One of ready, pending, or scanning.
verdicts[].ecosystem
string, required 		One of npm or pypi.
verdicts[].package
string, required
verdicts[].version
string, required
verdicts[].level
string, required 		One of clean, suspicious, malicious, or unknown.
verdicts[].confidence
string, required
verdicts[].summary
string, required
verdicts[].findings
array of object, required
verdicts[].source
string
verdicts[].osv_id
string
errors
array of object, required
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