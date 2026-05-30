Get batch verdicts

Returns fast dependency verdicts for a list of packages in a single request. Landing page scans and GitHub Action scans use it to flag known-malicious dependencies. Put the packages to check in the packages array of the request body.

To look up a single package instead, use GET /hfw/verdict/{ecosystem}/{packageName} .

This is a public, fast-mode endpoint. It covers feed-backed verdicts only and returns straight away. It may move behind the X-Api-Key header later.

Request

POST /hfw/verdicts/batch

This endpoint takes no API key.