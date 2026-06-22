List repositories

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Returns every repository from all of your connected providers (GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket), and for each one whether automatic pull request reviews are on.

Use it to find the repositories available to your organisation before you start a pentest with POST /scans or a cost estimation with POST /cost-estimations, and to confirm which repositories have pull request reviews turned on.

Request

GET /repos

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
repos
array of object, required 		Unified list of repositories from all providers.
repos[].id
string, required 		Internal UUID.
repos[].provider
string, required 		Source provider. One of github, gitlab, bitbucket, or azure.
repos[].name
string, required 		Display name (owner/repo for GitHub, namespace/project for GitLab, workspace/slug for Bitbucket, project/repository for Azure DevOps).
repos[].providerKey
string, required 		Provider-native identifier for mutation endpoints. GitHub: owner/repo, GitLab: numeric projectId (as string), Bitbucket: repository UUID, Azure DevOps: repository UUID.
repos[].enabled
boolean, required 		Whether the repository is enabled for scanning.
repos[].threatModelUpdatedAt
string, required, nullable 		ISO timestamp of the repo's most recent threat_model.md update, or null if it has none. Repos are returned ordered by this (most recent first; repos without a threat model last).
repos[].openFindingsCount
number, required 		Number of approved, visible findings that remain open for this repository.
repos[].lastScanAt
string, required, nullable 		ISO timestamp of the most recent completed scan containing this repository, or null if it has not been scanned.
repos[].ossApproved
boolean 		Whether this github.com repository is approved for free OSS PR reviews. Independent of whether PR scans are enabled.
repos[].prScansEnabled
boolean 		Whether PR/MR scans are enabled (GitHub and GitLab).
repos[].prScanBranches
array of string 		Target branch patterns for PR/MR scans (GitHub and GitLab).
repos[].installationId
number 		GitHub App installation ID (GitHub only).
repos[].baseUrl
string, nullable 		GitHub Enterprise base URL for self-hosted (PAT) installations (null/absent for github.com), the GitLab installation URL, or the Azure DevOps organization URL. Clients should build clone/display URLs from this host instead of assuming the public provider host.
repos[].defaultBranch
string 		Default branch (GitLab only).
repos[].visibility
string 		Project visibility (GitLab only).
repos[].webhookRegistered
boolean 		Whether a webhook is registered for this project (GitLab only).
repos[].isPrivate
boolean 		Whether the repository is private (Bitbucket only).
errors
array of string, required 		Providers that failed to respond.
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