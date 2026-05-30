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Hacktron Red

Hacktron Red is continuous red teaming for your whole organisation. It maps what attackers can see, tests new assets and suspected weaknesses as they appear and chains confirmed vulnerabilities into validated attack paths.

You get proof of how your company could be compromised, then help with closing the path.

Book a call now.

Attack surface

Hacktron maps the software environment an attacker can reach. It starts from the few assets you share and keeps finding the ones nobody listed, as they appear.

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Techniques

Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it against every part of your environment it matches, around the clock. New techniques and new assets are tested as they appear.

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Pathfinding

Hacktron traces the exposures, relationships and trust boundaries an attacker could use between the parts of your company. Every connection becomes a question: is this the path to a breach?

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Reporting

Critical paths are reported the moment they are proven. Every step of the chain comes with the request, response and evidence that proves it.

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Recommendations

For each proven path, Hacktron recommends design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the same class of attack, not only the one bug. Then it reruns the attack to confirm the path is closed.

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Monitoring

Destructive actions are off limits, and our researchers monitor the agents. If a test could affect availability, we stop and contact you through the agreed channel.

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Hacktron Red

We break it before they do. Tell us what you want tested and we’ll contact you.

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