Get a finding's remediation
Returns the latest Remediation run for a finding, or
null in
remediation when no fix was ever started. Use the finding’s UUID or display id.
status is
dispatched while Hacktron writes the fix,
pr_created once
pr_url is set, or
fix_ready when the fix is ready in Hacktron without a pull request. A run that ended without a fix has the reason in
failure_reason.
Request
GET /findings/{id}/remediation
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
id
string, required
|Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
remediation
object, required, nullable
|The finding’s latest run; null when no fix was ever started.
remediation.
string (uuid), required
|Run id.
remediation.
string (uuid), required
|Finding the run fixes.
remediation.
string, required
dispatched while the fix is generated;
pr_created when its pull request is open;
fix_ready when the fix is ready in Hacktron without a pull request;
no_fix,
false_positive,
failed, or
stopped_cap_exceeded when the run ends without a fix;
pr_closed when the finding was fixed some other way.
remediation.
string, required, nullable
|The fix pull request, once it is open.
remediation.
string, required, nullable
|Why the run failed or found no fix.
remediation.
string, required
|When the run started.
remediation.
string, required
|The run in Hacktron.