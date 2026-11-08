Returns the latest Remediation run for a finding, or null in remediation when no fix was ever started. Use the finding’s UUID or display id.

status is dispatched while Hacktron writes the fix, pr_created once pr_url is set, or fix_ready when the fix is ready in Hacktron without a pull request. A run that ended without a fix has the reason in failure_reason .

Request

GET /findings/{id}/remediation

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/findings/HAC-FD-1104/remediation" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "remediation" : { "id" : "0d9e8f7a-6b5c-4d3e-9f2a-1b0c9d8e7f6a" , "finding_uuid" : "7c6b5a49-3827-4615-a4b3-c2d1e0f9a8b7" , "status" : "pr_created" , "pr_url" : "https://github.com/acme/api/pull/57" , "failure_reason" : null , "created_at" : "2026-11-08T10:30:00.000Z" , "url" : "https://app.hacktron.ai/acme/automations/runs/0d9e8f7a-6b5c-4d3e-9f2a-1b0c9d8e7f6a" } }

Path parameters

Parameter Description id

string, required Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).

Responses

200 OK