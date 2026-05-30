Skip to content Hacktron About Team Careers Media FAQ Contact Blog Customers Products Red Whitebox Review Automations Pricing Docs Tools Advisories Security changelog Package scanner Initiatives No Pwn, No Pay Open source Products Customers Blog Docs Company Contact Resources Initiatives Legal Sign in Products Red Whitebox Review Automations Pricing Company About Team Careers Media Trust Resources FAQ Advisories Security changelog Package scanner Status Initiatives No Pwn, No Pay Open source Legal Terms Privacy Cookies MSA SLA Disclosure Hacktron Automations
Review
and
Whitebox
find vulnerabilities faster than most teams get to fix them.
Automations hands each new finding that matches your rules to a
Hacktron agent, which checks that the finding is real, fixes it,
runs your tests and opens a pull request for your team
to review.
Book a demo
or
read the remediation guide.
Remediation
The agent starts by testing whether the finding can be exploited in
your code. When it can’t, the code stays as it is and the run
records why. When it can, the agent makes the smallest change that
fixes the root cause, runs the repository’s tests and adds
regression tests for the fix.
New finding Verify No fix needed False positive Fix Test Failed Success New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed New finding Verify Fix Test Success No fix needed False positive Failed Pull requests
The pull request goes where the bug came from, on GitHub, GitLab,
Azure DevOps or Bitbucket.
Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Default branch Merged or closed pull requests, forks and Whitebox findings get their fix here. Open pull request The fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in, with its author as reviewer. Rules
An organisation admin sets an automation up once, and it runs on
every match from then on.
Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Critical High Medium Low Trigger A new finding, narrowed by severity and by repository or application. Environment Repositories and applications, on every branch or up to two you name. Action Remediation. Notifier A Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both. Questions Will it push to our code?
It pushes to a branch of its own and opens a pull request from it. It never merges.
Which findings start a run?
New findings that match an enabled automation. Each finding gets one run at most. Any member can start a run on an older finding with Remediate.
How is this different from Fix with AI in Review?
Fix with AI hands the finding to a developer’s editor. With Remediation, Hacktron’s agent makes the fix, so nobody has to pick the finding up.
What does a run cost?
Runs use automation credits, one balance for the organisation, charged when a run completes. Cost varies with the size of the run, and each environment can have a cap.
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