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Hacktron Automations

Review and Whitebox find vulnerabilities faster than most teams get to fix them. Automations hands each new finding that matches your rules to a Hacktron agent, which checks that the finding is real, fixes it, runs your tests and opens a pull request for your team to review.

Book a demo or read the remediation guide.

Remediation

The agent starts by testing whether the finding can be exploited in your code. When it can’t, the code stays as it is and the run records why. When it can, the agent makes the smallest change that fixes the root cause, runs the repository’s tests and adds regression tests for the fix.

New findingVerifyNo fix neededFalse positiveFixTestFailedSuccessNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailedNew findingVerifyFixTestSuccessNo fix neededFalse positiveFailed

Pull requests

The pull request goes where the bug came from, on GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps or Bitbucket.

Default branchMerged or closed pull requests,forks and Whitebox findingsget their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into thebranch that broughtthe bug in, with itsauthor as reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into thebranch that brought thebug in, with its authoras reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branchthat brought the bug in, withits author as reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branch thatbrought the bug in, with itsauthor as reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branch thatbrought the bug in, with its authoras reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branch thatbrought the bug in, with its authoras reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branch that broughtthe bug in, with its author as reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branch that brought thebug in, with its author as reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branch that brought the bugin, with its author as reviewer.Default branchMerged or closed pull requests, forks andWhitebox findings get their fix here.Open pull requestThe fix opens into the branch that brought the bug in,with its author as reviewer.

Rules

An organisation admin sets an automation up once, and it runs on every match from then on.

CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed byseverity and by repositoryor application.EnvironmentRepositories andapplications, on everybranch or up to twoyou name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email tomembers you choose,or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories andapplications, on every branchor up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, emailto members youchoose, or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications,on every branch or up to twoyou name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email tomembers you choose,or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications, on everybranch or up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email tomembers you choose,or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications, on everybranch or up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email to membersyou choose, or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications, on everybranch or up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email tomembers you choose, or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications, on everybranch or up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email to membersyou choose, or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications, on everybranch or up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email to members youchoose, or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications, on everybranch or up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email to members you choose,or both.CriticalHighMediumLowTriggerA new finding, narrowed by severity andby repository or application.EnvironmentRepositories and applications, on everybranch or up to two you name.ActionRemediation.NotifierA Slack channel, email to members you choose, or both.

Questions

Will it push to our code?

It pushes to a branch of its own and opens a pull request from it. It never merges.

Which findings start a run?

New findings that match an enabled automation. Each finding gets one run at most. Any member can start a run on an older finding with Remediate.

How is this different from Fix with AI in Review?

Fix with AI hands the finding to a developer’s editor. With Remediation, Hacktron’s agent makes the fix, so nobody has to pick the finding up.

What does a run cost?

Runs use automation credits, one balance for the organisation, charged when a run completes. Cost varies with the size of the run, and each environment can have a cap.

Contact

Book a demo or start for free.

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