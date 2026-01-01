Open a code workspace
Opens a read-only code workspace: a checkout of one connected repository at one commit, which
POST /code-workspaces/{workspace_id}/query searches and reads. Send one of:
repository_id, from
GET /repos, with an optional
ref: a branch, tag, or commit. Without
ref, the workspace opens at the default branch.
pull_request_url, to open a pull or merge request’s head commit. The workspace can then diff the pull request against its base,
base_commit_sha.
The repository must be enabled for Hacktron and hosted on GitHub, GitLab, or Azure DevOps. You need the member role or above.
Everyone in the organisation who opens the same commit shares one workspace with the same
workspace_id. The first open of a commit can take a minute or two, with
state set to
preparing, and queries wait for it to finish. A workspace closes after 30 minutes without a query, and an organisation can have 25 open at once. When a query says the workspace has closed, open it again.
Request
POST /code-workspaces
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
repository_id
string (uuid)
|Id from the repository list. Give this, or pull_request_url.
pull_request_url
string
|A pull or merge request’s web link: the workspace opens at its head commit and can diff against its base.
ref
string
|Branch, tag or commit to open with repository_id; the default branch when left out.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
workspace_id
string, required
|Pass to the code query endpoint.
repository_id
string (uuid), required
repository
string, required
commit_sha
string, required
|The commit the workspace reads.
base_commit_sha
string, required, nullable
|The pull request’s base commit, which diff compares against; null outside a pull request.
pull_request_number
number, required, nullable
state
string, required
|preparing while the code is checked out; queries wait for it. One of
preparing,
ready,
failed, or
closed.
error
string, required, nullable
|Why the workspace failed.
400 Bad Request
The repository isn’t enabled for Hacktron, or its provider has no code workspaces.
404 Not Found
The repository or pull request wasn’t found.
429 Too Many Requests
The organisation has 25 workspaces open, the most at once, or this one is busy with other queries.
503 Service Unavailable
The repository’s provider could not be read, or code workspaces aren’t responding; try again later.