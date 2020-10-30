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All Press Interviews Talks Podcasts Announcements Shoutouts All 2026 2025 2024 2022 2020 Date (Asc) Date (Desc) Title (Asc) Title (Desc) Press Interviews Talks Podcasts Announcements Shoutouts 2026 2025 2024 2022 2020 Reset [↓] [↑] [enter] to visit
- Flaw in GNU’s code forge could have let attackers backdoor Bash 2026-10-30 Press
- 35:06 How We Hacked OpenAI with Claude Security Mondays with Eva Benn 2026-10-19 Podcast
- 54:12 Fabian Fäßler, aka LiveOverflow of Hacktron, on their hack of OpenAI Model Behavior 2026-10-13 Podcast
- Vulnerability Discovery and Exploitation Trends in the AI Era 2026-09-30 Shoutout
- How 3 Indian Researchers Used Claude To Find OpenAI Security Flaws 2026-09-28 Press
- 4:09 Explained: How 3 Indian Researchers Hack OpenAI, Won $6,500 Bounty India Today 2026-09-26 Press
- Hacktron says Claude helped three researchers breach OpenAI 2026-09-22 Press
- Researchers used Claude to hack OpenAI 2026-09-22 Press
- 3 guys hacked OpenAI using a rival Anthropic model. Here’s what it shows about frontier labs’ vulnerabilities. 2026-09-22 Press
- How 3 Indian-origin researchers used Claude to breach OpenAI systems 2026-09-22 Press
- Hacktron Used Claude Opus 5 to Reach OpenAI Internal Repository 2026-09-21 Press
- Les chercheurs de Hacktron AI ont utilisé Claude pour pirater OpenAI 2026-09-21 Press
- Did Hacktron’s OpenAI probe go too far? 2026-09-21 Press
- Experts used AI to break into OpenAI. They say it was cheap and a red alarm for the industry 2026-09-21 Press
- How 3 Indian Researchers Used Claude To Breach OpenAI & Win $6,500 Bug Bounty Firstpost 2026-09-21 Press
- OpenAI Hacked Using Rival AI Claude: 3 Indian-Origin Researchers Reveal How Mint 2026-09-21 Press
- Hackers who broke into OpenAI warn the AI industry has a security problem 2026-09-20 Press
- OpenAI ethisch gehackt: Wie Claude eingesetzt wurde 2026-09-20 Press
- Claude Opus 5 Helped Researchers Take Over OpenAI Staff Accounts via Chained Flaws 2026-09-19 Press
- How OpenAI’s CISO handled the disclosure Fabian Fäßler 2026-09-19 Announcement
- Researchers used Claude to hack OpenAI 2026-09-18 Press via Ars Technica
- Researchers used Anthropic’s Claude to hack into OpenAI 2026-09-18 Press
- AI-Built Exploit and Sign-In Flaw Opened Path to Internal OpenAI Code 2026-09-18 Press
- Researchers use AI to find widespread software decoder flaw 2026-09-18 Press
- Three Hackers Used Claude to Break Into OpenAI In Less Than 72 Hours 2026-09-18 Press
- Hackers breached OpenAI, adding to fever pitch of security and safety concerns 2026-09-18 Press
- Three guys using Anthropic’s Claude hacked into OpenAI and accessed its source code for $6,500 reward 2026-09-18 Press
- Researchers used Claude to hack OpenAI employees’ ChatGPT accounts 2026-09-18 Press
- Hackers used Anthropic’s Claude to infiltrate OpenAI 2026-09-18 Press
- Investigadores afirman haber hackeado OpenAI usando la IA Claude de Anthropic 2026-09-18 Press
- 3:54 Researchers report using Anthropic’s Claude to hack OpenAI’s ChatGPT CBS News 2026-09-18 Press
- A heap overflow and SSO misconfiguration to compromise OpenAI internal repos 2026-09-18 Shoutout
- On July 25, we hacked OpenAI Mohan Pedhapati 2026-09-18 Announcement
- Announcing HEIF Heist Harsh Jaiswal 2026-09-18 Announcement
- Reproducing, disclosing, and fixing the libheif vulnerability with Hacktron and the maintainers 2026-09-18 Shoutout
- Hackers Used Anthropic’s Claude to Break Into OpenAI 2026-09-17 Press
- OpenAI hacked by small team of white hat security researchers using Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5 2026-09-17 Press
- Security researchers used Claude to hack into OpenAI and got paid for it 2026-09-17 Press
- 18:27 How OpenAI got hacked with an image LiveOverflow 2026-09-17 Talk
- Active Exploitation Attempts Target WSO2 API Manager JWT Bypass 2026-09-16 Press
- 1:17 Introducing Hacktron Automations Hacktron AI 2026-08-24 Announcement
- How a Penetration Tester Built an AI Cybersecurity Startup Osome 2026-08-07 Interview
- FSF publishes incident report on GNU Savannah vulnerabilities 2026-08-07 Shoutout
- Attackers pummel critical WordPress vuln to create all sorts of mischief 2026-07-20 Press
- Two new high severity WordPress vulnerabilities, patch immediately! 2026-07-18 Press
- GPT-5.6 Sol Ultra Builds Full Chrome Exploit Chain From Security Patches 2026-07-15 Press
- Statement regarding GNU Savannah security reports 2026-06-19 Shoutout
- 5:20 Introducing Hacktron Whitebox Pentests Hacktron AI 2026-06-01 Announcement
- Major GNU software repository Savannah fixes two-year flaw 2026-06 Press
- $2.9m boost for Cambridge cybersecurity start-up founded by elite competitive hackers 2026-05-25 Press
- Detecting CVE-2026-0265 at Scale: PAN-OS CAS Authentication Bypass 2026-05-22 Shoutout
- Hacktron raises $2.9M pre-seed to bring AI-powered security testing to every code change 2026-05-15 Announcement
- CVE-2026-0265: Authentication Bypass in Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 2026-05-14 Shoutout
- Hacktron Plans to Build AI Platform to Test Code for Vulnerabilities 2026-05-13 Press
- 2:06 Why we built Hacktron Hacktron AI 2026-05-13 Announcement
- 2026 Vercel AI Accelerator recap Vercel 2026-04-28 Shoutout
- 3:35 Introducing Hacktron Review Hacktron AI 2026-04-28 Announcement
- Claude Opus wrote a Chrome exploit for $2,283 2026-04-17 Press
- Hacktron: Your AI security engineer. Ship fast while staying secure. 2026-04-17 Announcement
- Demo at Vercel’s AI Accelerator Demo Day Zayne Zhang 2026-04-16 Talk
- 17:52 SQL Injection in 2026: Why Static Analysis Fails and How LLMs Fix It Mastra 2026-04-07 Talk
- Cloudflare’s Next.js alternative faces critical security flaws 2026-03 Press
- Critical BeyondTrust RCE flaw now exploited in attacks, patch now 2026-02-12 Press
- BeyondTrust fixes critical RCE flaw in remote access tools 2026-02-10 Press
- BeyondTrust warns of critical RCE flaw in remote support software 2026-02-09 Press
- BeyondTrust Fixes Critical Pre-Auth RCE Vulnerability in Remote Support and PRA 2026-02-09 Press
- BeyondTrust fixes easy-to-exploit pre-auth RCE vulnerability in remote access tools (CVE-2026-1731) 2026-02-09 Press
- Our $1 million hacker challenge for React2Shell 2025-12-19 Shoutout
- 2:11 SupaPwn: Hacking Our Way into Lovable’s Office and Helping Secure Supabase Hacktron AI 2025-11-18 Announcement
- 1:56 Hacking Cluely: Caught the Cheater in 4K with a Shell Hacktron AI 2025-11-15 Announcement
- 49:32 Friday Hacks #284: Hacking AI and Hacking with AI NUS Hackers 2025-10-31 Talk
- 28:57 Hacking With AI and Hacking AI: Two Sides of the Same Problem HackAICon, Lisbon 2025-09-25 Talk
- 2:44 Introducing Hacktron AI Hacktron AI 2025-08-14 Announcement
- 3:04 Hacktron AI Joins Project Europe’s First Cohort Hacktron AI 2025-07-30 Announcement
- The first company backed by Project Europe Hacktron AI 2025-07-30 Announcement
- Leaving Cambridge and co-founding Hacktron AI Zayne Zhang 2025-05-16 Announcement
- 33:48 Exploiting an RCE Vulnerability in the Solana validator Hexacon 2024-11-08 Talk
- 36:45 ElectroVolt Pwning Desktop Apps Built On Electron Nullcon Goa 2022-10-10 Talk
- 59:25 rootxharsh Talks About Recon, Finding A $50,000 Remote Command Execution in Apple, and more! NahamSec 2022-03-23 Interview
- 1:36:05 Education and CTFs with Fabian aka LiveOverflow CTF Radiooo 2020-11-11 Podcast
- 1:54:55 Demystifying the Server Side Ekoparty 2020-10-30 Talk
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