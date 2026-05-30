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Hacktron documentation

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Hacktron’s AI agents review your repositories for exploitable vulnerabilities and report them as pull request comments and findings in the dashboard. Hacktron works in two ways: Review runs on every pull or merge request, and Whitebox pentests analyse a repository’s full source.

Platform

Platform overview Integrations Review Whitebox

API

The REST API gives programmatic access to scans, findings, and cost estimations.

API overview Authentication Trigger a pentest List findings

Product changes are listed in the changelog.
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