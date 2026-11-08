Create an application
Creates an application from 1 to 50 connected repositories that make up one product or service. Name the repositories by their ids from
GET /repos. Hacktron makes the application’s
slug from its name, unique within the organisation. Only organisation admins can call it.
When every repository already has a threat model, Hacktron starts building the application’s threat model straight away. Otherwise, build it with
POST /applications/{idOrSlug}/threat-model/sync, which builds the missing repository threat models first.
Request
POST /applications
Send an API key with the
write scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
name
string, required
|At most 128 characters.
repository_ids
array of string, required
|Ids from the repository list.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
id
string, required
organization_id
string, required
slug
string, required
name
string, required
tags
array of string, required
created_by
string, required, nullable
created_at
string (date-time), required
updated_at
string (date-time), required
repos
array of object
repos[].
string, required
repos[].
string, required
repos[].
string, required, nullable
repos[].
string (date-time), required
repo_count
number
finding_count
number
threat_model_updated_at
string, nullable
|ISO timestamp of the most recently updated threat_model.md across the application’s repos, or null if none have one. The list endpoint orders applications by this (most recent first; applications without a threat model last).