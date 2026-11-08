Creates an application from 1 to 50 connected repositories that make up one product or service. Name the repositories by their ids from GET /repos . Hacktron makes the application’s slug from its name, unique within the organisation. Only organisation admins can call it.

When every repository already has a threat model, Hacktron starts building the application’s threat model straight away. Otherwise, build it with POST /applications/{idOrSlug}/threat-model/sync , which builds the missing repository threat models first.

Request

POST /applications

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/applications" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "Payments", "repository_ids": [ "123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426614174000" ] }' Response 200 OK { "id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "organization_id" : "f336d0bc-b841-465b-8045-024475c079dd" , "slug" : "payments" , "name" : "Payments" , "tags" : [] , "created_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "created_at" : "2026-11-08T10:02:41.000Z" , "updated_at" : "2026-11-08T10:02:41.000Z" , "repos" : [ { "application_id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "repo_url" : "https://github.com/acme/api" , "added_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "added_at" : "2026-11-08T10:02:41.000Z" } ] }

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description name

string, required At most 128 characters. repository_ids

array of string, required Ids from the repository list.

Responses

200 OK