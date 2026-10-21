Returns a threat model or context document with its text. Use an id from GET /context-documents .

content holds up to 40,000 characters, and truncated is true when the document is longer.

holds up to 40,000 characters, and is when the document is longer. A PDF returns empty content with readable set to false . Open it in Hacktron instead.

with set to . Open it in Hacktron instead. updated_at says how current the document is. A threat model changes with triage feedback and new context, not with every code change.

Request

GET /context-documents/{id}

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/context-documents/<id>" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "id" : "5e6f7a8b-9c0d-4e1f-8a2b-3c4d5e6f7a8b" , "name" : "Link previews: security decisions" , "kind" : "document" , "updated_at" : "2026-10-21T11:05:37.000Z" , "readable" : true , "content" : "# Link previews



The preview service fetches only public http and https URLs..." , "truncated" : false }

Path parameters

Parameter Description id

string, required

Responses

200 OK