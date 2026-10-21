Get a context document
Returns a threat model or context document with its text. Use an id from
GET /context-documents.
contentholds up to 40,000 characters, and
truncatedis
truewhen the document is longer.
- A PDF returns empty
contentwith
readableset to
false. Open it in Hacktron instead.
updated_atsays how current the document is. A threat model changes with triage feedback and new context, not with every code change.
Request
GET /context-documents/{id}
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
id
string, required
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
id
string (uuid), required
name
string, required
kind
string, required
|One of
threat_model,
application_threat_model, or
document.
updated_at
string (date-time), required
readable
boolean, required
|Whether the content is text this API returns; PDFs open in Hacktron.
content
string, required
|Markdown or text content.
truncated
boolean, required
|Whether the content was cut at its limit.