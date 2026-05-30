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Hacktron
Whitebox delivers
white-box penetration tests. It starts from your source code to map
the architecture, trace data flows and model threats, and adds dynamic
testing against your deployed app when you include it.
You see the price first, then get researcher-reviewed findings with
remediation guidance, technical and executive reports for SOC 2 or ISO
27001, an attestation letter and a retest to check your fixes.
Book a demo
or
start a pentest.
Scope
One application, from its source code to its deployed app.
Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Code A connected repository, a public URL or an archive. Revision A branch, tag or commit. Scope The whole repository, or the folders you pick. Dynamic testing Optional. Your app’s URL and test sign-in steps. Context Optional. Architecture notes or a threat model. Estimate Pentest starts Testing
Agents read the application and trace untrusted input from where it
enters to where it is used. Each candidate finding is tested in an
isolated sandbox, or against your deployed app when dynamic testing
is on, then confirmed or dismissed with the reason. Security
researchers validate findings and deliver reproducible issues with
remediation guidance.
Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Creating environment Building call graph Mapping attack surface Tracing data flow Dynamically testing exploits 26:46 Reporting
Each confirmed finding comes with where it is, how it was proven and
how to fix it. The full report is for your engineers and the
executive report for leadership and auditors. Both are reissued
after the free retest, and an attestation letter confirms
the pentest.
The
sample full report is from a pentest of a
demo expenses app.
Full report Executive report Attestation letter Price
The price follows the size of the code.
100,000 $500 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 10,000 lines $50 100,000 $500 1,000,000 $5,650 5,000,000+ Custom 50,000 lines: $250 Questions Is it a black-box test?
No.
Whitebox reads the source, so it follows implementation details, data flows and business logic. For sensitive code, upload an archive, or run it inside your own network on the Enterprise plan. Is dynamic testing safe?
Point it at a staging deployment with test accounts. Before the pentest starts, Hacktron follows your sign-in steps while you watch, and every action is logged.
Can we start it from our own tools?
Yes. Start a pentest from Slack, over MCP or through the API. An organisation admin approves the start.
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