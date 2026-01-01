Update a repository's threat model
Folds a repository’s new context documents and triage feedback, such as false positives and accepted risks, into its threat model. Use the repository’s id from
GET /repos. You need the member role or above.
- When the repository has no threat model yet, Hacktron builds its first one from the code and
initialis
true. Documents saved before then are folded in by the next update.
startedis
falsewhen nothing new was waiting to be folded in.
- A first build that can’t start returns
503 Service Unavailable. Try again later.
The update runs in the background for a few minutes. Read the result with
GET /context-documents/{id}.
Request
POST /repositories/{id}/threat-model/sync
Send an API key with the
write scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
id
string, required
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
started
boolean, required
|Whether an update started; false when nothing new was waiting to be folded in.
initial
boolean, required
|Whether this builds the repository’s first threat model from its code.