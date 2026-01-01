Folds a repository’s new context documents and triage feedback, such as false positives and accepted risks, into its threat model. Use the repository’s id from GET /repos . You need the member role or above.

When the repository has no threat model yet, Hacktron builds its first one from the code and initial is true . Documents saved before then are folded in by the next update.

is . Documents saved before then are folded in by the next update. started is false when nothing new was waiting to be folded in.

is when nothing new was waiting to be folded in. A first build that can’t start returns 503 Service Unavailable . Try again later.

The update runs in the background for a few minutes. Read the result with GET /context-documents/{id} .

Request

POST /repositories/{id}/threat-model/sync

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/repositories/<id>/threat-model/sync" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "started" : true , "initial" : false }

Path parameters

Parameter Description id

string, required

Responses

200 OK