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Create a cost estimation

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A cost estimation resolves the repositories you plan to test, detects the applications in them, and returns a predicted credit cost. POST /scans needs a completed or partial cost estimation with a positive total_credits value.

Cost estimations run asynchronously. The POST returns a record in pending or running state. Poll GET /cost-estimations/{id} until status reaches completed, partial, or failed.

Terminal statuses

Status Meaning
completed Every repository was estimated. total_credits is populated.
partial Some repositories completed and others failed. repo_results[].status has the details.
failed The whole estimation failed. error holds a message.

An estimation in a terminal state can’t change. To start the pentest, pass its id as cost_estimation_id to POST /scans. The pentest must use the same repositories, branches, and path scope as the estimate.

Repository scope

Each repository can set include_paths and exclude_paths with path patterns. Empty include paths select the whole repository, and exclude paths remove matches from that selection. For example:

{
  "include_paths": ["services/gateway/**"],
  "exclude_paths": ["**/tests/**", "*.md"]
}

Pass the same path scope when you start the pentest. To change it, create a new estimate first.

Request

POST /cost-estimations

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
name
string 		Friendly name for this estimation.
repos
array of object, required 		Repositories to estimate.
When source is connected
repos[].source
string, required 		Source type. Always connected. Default connected.
repos[].repo_url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string, required 		Branch name.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation ID. Omitted for PAT-based connections (e.g. GitHub Enterprise), where the installation is resolved from repo_url and the organization instead.
When source is public
repos[].source
string, required 		Source type. Always public.
repos[].repo_url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string, required 		Branch name.
When source is upload
repos[].source
string, required 		Source type. Always upload.
repos[].archive_id
string, required 		Scan archive ID.

Responses

201 Created

Field Description
id
string, required 		Estimation UUID.
organization_id
string, required 		Organization UUID.
user_id
string, required 		User UUID.
name
string 		Friendly name for this estimation.
task_id
string, required 		Task identifier.
status
string, required 		Estimation status. One of pending, running, completed, partial, or failed.
repos
array of object, required 		Input repositories.
repos[].source
string 		Source type. One of connected, public, or upload.
repos[].repo_url
string 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string 		Branch name.
repos[].commit_sha
string 		Resolved commit SHA.
repos[].archive_id
string 		Archive ID (for upload sources).
total_credits
number 		Total estimated credits across all repos.
repo_results
array of object 		Per-repo estimation results.
repo_results[].repo_url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repo_results[].branch
string 		Branch name.
repo_results[].commit_sha
string 		Commit SHA.
repo_results[].status
string, required 		Result status. One of completed or failed.
repo_results[].from_cache
boolean, required 		Whether result was served from cache.
repo_results[].applications
array of object 		Detected applications.
repo_results[].applications[].app_name
string, required 		Application name.
repo_results[].applications[].app_root_path
string, required 		Application root path.
repo_results[].applications[].architecture
string 		Architecture description.
repo_results[].credits
number 		Estimated credits for this repo.
repo_results[].error
string 		Error message (when status is failed).
repo_results[].failure_reason
string 		Structured failure reason. One of unsupported_language or scope_no_match.
repo_results[].unsupported_languages
array of string 		Detected unsupported languages among the top languages.
repo_results[].scoped_file_count
number 		Files that matched the repository's whitebox scope rules, counted on disk before analysis. Absent for unscoped repositories.
error
string 		Error message.
triage_required
boolean, required 		Whether human triage is mandatory for a scan of this estimation (large app, above the predicted-cost threshold). The customer cannot opt out when true.
triage_fee_credits
number, required 		Triage fee in credits (a percentage of the scan base credits) added when triage is enabled.
created_at
string (date-time), required 		Timestamp when estimation was created.
updated_at
string (date-time), required 		Timestamp when estimation was last updated.
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