Create a cost estimation

A cost estimation resolves the repositories you plan to test, detects the applications in them, and returns a predicted credit cost. POST /scans needs a completed or partial cost estimation with a positive total_credits value.

Cost estimations run asynchronously. The POST returns a record in pending or running state. Poll GET /cost-estimations/{id} until status reaches completed , partial , or failed .

Terminal statuses

Status Meaning completed Every repository was estimated. total_credits is populated. partial Some repositories completed and others failed. repo_results[].status has the details. failed The whole estimation failed. error holds a message.

An estimation in a terminal state can’t change. To start the pentest, pass its id as cost_estimation_id to POST /scans . The pentest must use the same repositories, branches, and path scope as the estimate.

Repository scope

Each repository can set include_paths and exclude_paths with path patterns. Empty include paths select the whole repository, and exclude paths remove matches from that selection. For example:

1 { 2 "include_paths" : [ "services/gateway/**" ] , 3 "exclude_paths" : [ "**/tests/**" , "*.md" ] 4 }

Pass the same path scope when you start the pentest. To change it, create a new estimate first.

Request

POST /cost-estimations