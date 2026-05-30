Update PR review settings
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Update PR review settings
Updates your organisation’s pull request review settings and returns the full settings object. Only the fields in the request change. Send
null to turn off
fail_on_severity or to clear a filter. Only organisation admins can call it.
Each filter replaces the saved list. To add a branch without removing existing entries, read the current list with
GET /pr-review-settings first, then send the full list with your addition.
Branch and author filters take glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}) and are case-insensitive. Each filter holds up to 50 entries.
Request
PATCH /pr-review-settings
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Headers
|Parameter
|Description
|
X-Organization-Id
string, required
|Organization ID.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
scm_comments_enabled
boolean
|Whether Hacktron publishes comments and finding details to connected source control pull and merge requests.
|
scm_system_comments_enabled
boolean
|Whether Hacktron posts system comments such as skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration warnings. Defaults to true. Requires scm_comments_enabled.
|
fail_on_severity
string, nullable
|Org-wide default fail_on severity threshold for PR/MR checks. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml fail_on.severity overrides this. Send null to disable. One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
scan_include_branches
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default target branch patterns to scan PRs/MRs for (null = all branches). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.branches overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_branches
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default target branch patterns to exclude from PR/MR scans (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_branches. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.branches overrides this.
|
scan_include_labels
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default labels to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.labels overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_labels
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default labels to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_labels. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.labels overrides this.
|
scan_include_authors
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default author patterns to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.authors overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_authors
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default author patterns to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. Takes precedence over scan_include_authors. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.authors overrides this.
|
scan_include_keywords
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default title keywords to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.keywords overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_keywords
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default title keywords to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.keywords overrides this.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
scm_comments_enabled
boolean
|Whether Hacktron publishes comments and finding details to connected source control pull and merge requests.
|
scm_system_comments_enabled
boolean
|Whether Hacktron posts system comments such as skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration warnings. Defaults to true. Requires scm_comments_enabled.
|
fail_on_severity
string, nullable
|Org-wide default fail_on severity threshold for PR/MR checks. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml fail_on.severity overrides this. Send null to disable. One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
scan_include_branches
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default target branch patterns to scan PRs/MRs for (null = all branches). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.branches overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_branches
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default target branch patterns to exclude from PR/MR scans (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_branches. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.branches overrides this.
|
scan_include_labels
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default labels to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.labels overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_labels
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default labels to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_labels. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.labels overrides this.
|
scan_include_authors
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default author patterns to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.authors overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_authors
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default author patterns to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. Takes precedence over scan_include_authors. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.authors overrides this.
|
scan_include_keywords
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default title keywords to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.keywords overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_keywords
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default title keywords to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.keywords overrides this.