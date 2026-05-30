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Update PR review settings

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Updates your organisation’s pull request review settings and returns the full settings object. Only the fields in the request change. Send null to turn off fail_on_severity or to clear a filter. Only organisation admins can call it.

Each filter replaces the saved list. To add a branch without removing existing entries, read the current list with GET /pr-review-settings first, then send the full list with your addition.

Branch and author filters take glob patterns (*, **, ?, {a,b}) and are case-insensitive. Each filter holds up to 50 entries.

Request

PATCH /pr-review-settings

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Headers

Parameter Description
X-Organization-Id
string, required 		Organization ID.

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
scm_comments_enabled
boolean 		Whether Hacktron publishes comments and finding details to connected source control pull and merge requests.
scm_system_comments_enabled
boolean 		Whether Hacktron posts system comments such as skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration warnings. Defaults to true. Requires scm_comments_enabled.
fail_on_severity
string, nullable 		Org-wide default fail_on severity threshold for PR/MR checks. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml fail_on.severity overrides this. Send null to disable. One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
scan_include_branches
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default target branch patterns to scan PRs/MRs for (null = all branches). Glob patterns (*, **, ?, {a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.branches overrides this.
scan_exclude_branches
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default target branch patterns to exclude from PR/MR scans (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_branches. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.branches overrides this.
scan_include_labels
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default labels to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.labels overrides this.
scan_exclude_labels
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default labels to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_labels. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.labels overrides this.
scan_include_authors
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default author patterns to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Glob patterns (*, **, ?, {a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.authors overrides this.
scan_exclude_authors
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default author patterns to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Glob patterns (*, **, ?, {a,b}), case-insensitive. Takes precedence over scan_include_authors. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.authors overrides this.
scan_include_keywords
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default title keywords to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.keywords overrides this.
scan_exclude_keywords
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default title keywords to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.keywords overrides this.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
scm_comments_enabled
boolean 		Whether Hacktron publishes comments and finding details to connected source control pull and merge requests.
scm_system_comments_enabled
boolean 		Whether Hacktron posts system comments such as skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration warnings. Defaults to true. Requires scm_comments_enabled.
fail_on_severity
string, nullable 		Org-wide default fail_on severity threshold for PR/MR checks. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml fail_on.severity overrides this. Send null to disable. One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
scan_include_branches
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default target branch patterns to scan PRs/MRs for (null = all branches). Glob patterns (*, **, ?, {a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.branches overrides this.
scan_exclude_branches
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default target branch patterns to exclude from PR/MR scans (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_branches. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.branches overrides this.
scan_include_labels
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default labels to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.labels overrides this.
scan_exclude_labels
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default labels to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_labels. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.labels overrides this.
scan_include_authors
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default author patterns to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Glob patterns (*, **, ?, {a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.authors overrides this.
scan_exclude_authors
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default author patterns to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Glob patterns (*, **, ?, {a,b}), case-insensitive. Takes precedence over scan_include_authors. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.authors overrides this.
scan_include_keywords
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default title keywords to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.keywords overrides this.
scan_exclude_keywords
array of string, nullable 		Org-wide default title keywords to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.keywords overrides this.
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