Update PR review settings

Updates your organisation’s pull request review settings and returns the full settings object. Only the fields in the request change. Send null to turn off fail_on_severity or to clear a filter. Only organisation admins can call it.

Each filter replaces the saved list. To add a branch without removing existing entries, read the current list with GET /pr-review-settings first, then send the full list with your addition.

Branch and author filters take glob patterns ( * , ** , ? , {a,b} ) and are case-insensitive. Each filter holds up to 50 entries.

Request

PATCH /pr-review-settings