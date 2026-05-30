An application is a group of related repositories that form one product boundary, for example a web frontend, backend microservices, and infrastructure repositories that interact as parts of the same product.

When you create an application, Hacktron can build a threat model for the whole application and use it to reason about the application’s repositories when it reviews code or runs a Whitebox pentest.

Prerequisites

At least one connected repository.

You must be an organisation admin to create, edit, or delete applications.

Create an application

Open Context In Hacktron, go to Context and select the Applications tab. Create the application Click New application, enter a name, and select the repositories that belong to the application. A repository can belong to one application at a time. The New application dialog, with a name and the repositories to include Add application context Open the application and click Add Context to upload shared, product-level documents. Tip Application documents stay attached to the application. Documents about one repository can be attached to that repository. Generate the application threat model Click Generate to create the application threat model. Threat models covers how application threat models are generated and refreshed, and editing and history covers how to edit one and view its history.

What belongs in an application

Group repositories that form one product boundary or security boundary. Good examples:

a web frontend, API server, background worker, and infrastructure repository that ship together

several services that share authentication, authorisation, tenant isolation, or sensitive data flows

a monorepo split into deployable components that should be reviewed as one application

Don’t use one application as a catch-all for unrelated products. Broad groupings make the generated context less precise.

Manage repositories

In Context, select the Applications tab and open an application to see its member repositories. Use Edit Application to rename it or change which repositories belong to it.

A repository you remove from an application stays connected to Hacktron. You can still manage it from Repositories and from the Repositories tab in Context.

To delete the application, select Edit Application, then Delete application.

Best practices

Application context suits information that applies across the application:

trust boundaries between services

shared authentication or authorisation assumptions

tenant or workspace isolation rules

For details that apply to one repository only, attach the document to that repository instead.

Next steps

Connect and enable repositories before you group them into applications.