Credits and billing

Whitebox pentests use the organisation’s shared credits. Before a scan can start, it needs a completed or partial cost estimate with credits, and the organisation needs enough credits to cover that estimate.

Note Whitebox Scan credits are organisation-wide. They are separate from Review seats, Automation credits, trials, and pooled pull and merge request review limits.

How credits work

Calculate the cost Hacktron calculates the credit cost from the selected repositories and scope. Calculating the cost deducts no credits. Start with enough balance Starting the scan deducts the calculated credits from the organisation’s Whitebox Scan credit balance. Internal unlimited organisations show unlimited credits and are not charged. Track usage Billing shows the current balance. The credit transaction history records purchases, scan deductions, and refunds.

Buy credits

Organisation owners can buy Whitebox Scan credits from Billing or from the checkout step of a Whitebox Scan when the organisation does not have enough credits. If a member reaches checkout without enough credits, Hacktron asks them to contact an owner to top up the balance.

Whitebox Scan credits have no auto top-up. Owners buy them manually, and the purchase does not change the organisation’s Automation credit balance or its auto top-up settings.

An owner needs a saved payment method before buying credits. With no payment method on file, checkout asks the owner to add one first, then opens the credit purchase modal.

Open Billing In the Hacktron dashboard, go to Billing and find the Whitebox Scan credit balance. Add a payment method If the organisation has no payment method, add one before you buy credits. Choose an amount Use Buy credits to select the number of credits and review the checkout price. Complete checkout Complete any card authentication the payment requires. Hacktron adds the credits to the organisation’s balance once checkout succeeds.

Credit purchases are idempotent, and a purchase can require 3D Secure or another card authentication step. If the payment succeeds but the credits don’t appear, contact support before you retry the purchase.

Insufficient credits

If the organisation does not have enough credits, the scan cannot start. To continue:

For a smaller pentest, adjust the included folders or path patterns and run a new cost calculation. Buy enough credits from Billing. Start the scan again once the balance covers the calculation.

API callers receive 402 Payment Required when a scan cannot start because the organisation has too few Whitebox Scan credits.

Tip The API does not buy credits automatically. Handle 402 by sending an organisation owner to Billing, then retry POST /scans once the balance is updated.

Trigger a scan covers starting Whitebox Scans from the REST API and handling insufficient-credit errors.

Retests

Each pentest includes one free retest, which deducts no Whitebox Scan credits. Retests covers how to request it.

Refunds and cancellations

If a started scan cannot launch after its credits are deducted, Hacktron tries to refund those credits automatically. Failed and stopped scans can show refunded credits in the scan details and the transaction history.