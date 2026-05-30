Repository configuration
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Repository configuration
A
.hacktron/config.yaml file in your repository controls how Review treats its pull and merge requests. It can:
exclude specific pull and merge requests, so they aren’t scanned
include only specific pull and merge requests in scanning
fail the Hacktron check when a finding meets a severity threshold, so risky changes can’t merge
.hacktron/rules.md is separate: it shapes the quality of a review.
config.yaml decides whether a pull request is scanned and whether its check passes.
Tip
To override these rules on a single pull request, comment
@hacktronai review to force a scan.
Configuration hierarchy
Each category (
exclude.*,
include.*,
fail_on.severity) is resolved on its own, not the whole file at once:
config.yamlis used if the repository sets that category.
Organization settings are used otherwise.
The FAQ works through examples of how repository and organisation settings combine.
File location
Place the file in the
.hacktron directory at the root of the repository:
Hacktron accepts either
.hacktron/config.yaml or
.hacktron/config.yml. If both exist, it uses
.yaml.
Warning
Hacktron always reads
config.yaml from the repository’s default branch (for example
main), never from the pull or merge request being scanned, so a pull request can’t change its own scanning rules. Commit
config.yaml to the default branch for it to take effect.
Example
Every key is optional. An empty or missing
config.yaml doesn’t turn filtering off, because the organisation’s filters still apply (see configuration hierarchy). With no repository or organisation filters set, Hacktron scans every covered pull request, and the check stays green unless the scan itself fails with an error.
Exclude scans
The
exclude block tells Hacktron not to scan a pull or merge request. A match records a skipped check and uses no developer seat.
Note
Hacktron reviews changes from a bot automatically only when the provider identifies the bot as trusted for the target repository. Untrusted bots and outside contributors aren’t scanned automatically. Eligible bots follow the same filters and seat rules as other authors. Add a bot’s username to
exclude.authors to skip its future changes.
Hacktron checks the rules in this order, and the first match applies:
|Key
|Matches when
|Match style
|
exclude.branches
|the PR/MR targets one of these branches
|case-insensitive glob
|
exclude.labels
|the PR/MR carries one of these labels
|case-insensitive exact match
|
exclude.keywords
|the PR/MR title contains one of these strings
|case-insensitive substring
|
exclude.paths
|every changed file matches one of these patterns
|case-insensitive glob
|
exclude.authors
|the PR/MR was opened by an author matching one of these patterns
|case-insensitive glob
|any key set to
[]
|clears the organisation’s default for that key (configuration hierarchy)
Note
Bitbucket pull requests have no labels, so
exclude.labels and
include.labels don’t apply on Bitbucket. The author filters,
exclude.authors and
include.authors, match the author’s Bitbucket nickname, not their display name, so list authors by nickname.
Note
exclude.paths skips a scan only when every changed file matches one of the patterns. If even one changed file falls outside them, the pull request is scanned as usual. The patterns use the same glob syntax as
exclude.branches, for example
vendor/**,
**/*.md, or
docs/**.
Glob pattern syntax
exclude.branches,
exclude.paths,
exclude.authors,
include.authors, and
include.branches, and the organisation-wide equivalents of each, accept glob patterns mixed with literals. Matching is case-insensitive.
|Syntax
|Meaning
|Example
|
*
|Any number of characters within one path segment
|
*-bot
|
**
|Any number of characters, including across
/
|
release/**
|
?
|Exactly one character
|
release/?.x
|
{a,b}
|One of the comma-separated alternatives
|
{dependabot,renovate}[bot]
For author names,
* and
** usually behave the same, because author names don’t contain
/. The characters
[,
], and a leading
! are literal. Bracket classes, negation, nested braces, and extended glob forms such as
@(a|b) aren’t supported.
The same limits apply to repository and organisation settings:
up to 50 entries in each filter category
up to 100 characters in each pattern
up to five
*characters in each pattern
up to 10 comma-separated alternatives in one brace expression
If a repository pattern goes over these limits, Hacktron treats the repository’s configuration as invalid and scans with the fail-open behaviour described below.
Matching nested branches with
* and
**
* matches within one path segment, and
** also crosses
/.
|Pattern
|Matches
|Doesn’t match
|
release/*
|
release/foo
|
release/foo/bar
|
release/**
|
release/foo,
release/foo/bar
|nothing
|
release/legacy/**
|
release/legacy/1,
release/legacy/1/hotfix
|
release/other/1
Use
release/* for one-level branches such as
release/2.4, and
release/** for any depth. Add a literal segment, as in
release/legacy/**, to target only that subtree.
Combine
exclude and
include to leave out a subtree:
include.branches: ["release/**"] with
exclude.branches: ["release/legacy/**"] scans every release branch except
release/legacy/**.
Include scans
The
include block scans only the pull and merge requests that match its rules. On the ones it doesn’t scan, Hacktron records a skipped check and, if code review comments are on, posts a skip comment.
|Key
|Matches when
|
include.branches
|the PR/MR targets one of these branches (case-insensitive glob)
|
include.labels
|the PR/MR carries at least one of these labels (case-insensitive exact match)
|
include.authors
|the PR/MR was opened by an author matching one of these patterns (case-insensitive glob)
|
include.keywords
|the PR/MR title contains one of these strings (case-insensitive substring)
|any key set to
[]
|clears the organisation’s default for that key (configuration hierarchy)
Within a category, any value matches:
include.labels: [feature, bugfix] matches either label. Across categories,
include needs every category to match:
include.branches: [main] with
include.authors: [alice] scans only Alice’s pull requests to
main.
Note
exclude and
include can target the same category. Glob pattern syntax lists the supported patterns.
Fail the check on findings
By default, the Hacktron check is green as long as the scan completes, and findings are posted as inline comments that don’t block the merge. Set a severity threshold to turn the check red when a finding is at or above that level.
A pull request whose Hacktron check failed on a finding
The threshold is inclusive:
high fails the check on
high and
critical findings, while
critical fails it only on
critical ones.
Note
Only open findings and findings confirmed as valid count toward the threshold. Triaging a finding recomputes the check immediately.
You can set the threshold for the whole organisation in the settings, or for one repository in
config.yaml (see configuration hierarchy).
Set a default for every repository in your organisation in Organization settings.
Add a
fail_on block to
.hacktron/config.yaml to set or override the threshold for one repository:
severity is one of these values, from most to least severe:
critical,
high,
medium,
low, and
info.
How invalid configuration is handled
Hacktron is fail-open about configuration:
A missing, empty, or malformed
config.yamlis ignored. Hacktron scans normally and the check stays green.
Unknown keys are ignored, so a configuration can carry settings for future features without breaking today’s scans.
A value of the wrong type on a known key, such as
fail_on.severity: 7, makes Hacktron ignore the whole file. Keep values in the shapes shown above.
FAQ
My organisation requires a label to scan pull requests. Can one repository drop that rule?
The organisation’s default is
include.labels: [security-review], so only pull requests labelled
security-review are scanned.
A repository can set its own
include.labels: [needs-review] in
config.yaml to require a different label, or set
include.labels: [] to remove the requirement and scan pull requests whatever their labels. Either way, the repository’s setting replaces the organisation’s rule rather than merging with it.
Can a repository use a different threshold from the organisation?
The organisation’s default is
fail_on.severity: critical.
A repository that handles payment code wants to fail on more than critical findings, so it sets
fail_on.severity: high in
config.yaml. That repository’s check now turns red on
high or
critical findings, and every other repository keeps using
critical.
If a repository sets only one filter, does it lose the rest of the organisation’s filters?
No. Each filter category (
exclude.branches,
exclude.labels,
include.branches, and so on) is inherited on its own.
The organisation’s default is
exclude.labels: [wip]. A repository adds
exclude.branches: [release/legacy/**] but doesn’t set
exclude.labels. That repository now excludes legacy release branches and still excludes pull requests labelled
wip. The organisation’s label rule keeps applying because the repository never overrode it.