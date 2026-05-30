Repository configuration

A .hacktron/config.yaml file in your repository controls how Review treats its pull and merge requests. It can:

exclude specific pull and merge requests, so they aren’t scanned

include only specific pull and merge requests in scanning

fail the Hacktron check when a finding meets a severity threshold, so risky changes can’t merge

.hacktron/rules.md is separate: it shapes the quality of a review. config.yaml decides whether a pull request is scanned and whether its check passes.

Tip To override these rules on a single pull request, comment @hacktronai review to force a scan.

Configuration hierarchy

Each category ( exclude.* , include.* , fail_on.severity ) is resolved on its own, not the whole file at once:

config.yaml is used if the repository sets that category. Organization settings are used otherwise.

The FAQ works through examples of how repository and organisation settings combine.

File location

Place the file in the .hacktron directory at the root of the repository:

.hacktron/ config.yaml rules.md apps/ packages/ package.json

Hacktron accepts either .hacktron/config.yaml or .hacktron/config.yml . If both exist, it uses .yaml .

Warning Hacktron always reads config.yaml from the repository’s default branch (for example main ), never from the pull or merge request being scanned, so a pull request can’t change its own scanning rules. Commit config.yaml to the default branch for it to take effect.

Example

.hacktron/config.yaml 1 # Exclude a PR/MR from being scanned when any rule below matches. 2 exclude : 3 labels : 4 - hacktron-exclude 5 keywords : 6 - "[exclude hacktron]" 7 paths : 8 - "vendor/**" 9 - "**/*.md" 10 authors : 11 - dependabot[bot] 12 13 # Fail the Hacktron check when a finding is at or above this severity. 14 fail_on : 15 severity : high

Every key is optional. An empty or missing config.yaml doesn’t turn filtering off, because the organisation’s filters still apply (see configuration hierarchy). With no repository or organisation filters set, Hacktron scans every covered pull request, and the check stays green unless the scan itself fails with an error.

Exclude scans

The exclude block tells Hacktron not to scan a pull or merge request. A match records a skipped check and uses no developer seat.

Note Hacktron reviews changes from a bot automatically only when the provider identifies the bot as trusted for the target repository. Untrusted bots and outside contributors aren’t scanned automatically. Eligible bots follow the same filters and seat rules as other authors. Add a bot’s username to exclude.authors to skip its future changes.

Hacktron checks the rules in this order, and the first match applies:

Key Matches when Match style exclude.branches the PR/MR targets one of these branches case-insensitive glob exclude.labels the PR/MR carries one of these labels case-insensitive exact match exclude.keywords the PR/MR title contains one of these strings case-insensitive substring exclude.paths every changed file matches one of these patterns case-insensitive glob exclude.authors the PR/MR was opened by an author matching one of these patterns case-insensitive glob any key set to [] clears the organisation’s default for that key (configuration hierarchy)

Note Bitbucket pull requests have no labels, so exclude.labels and include.labels don’t apply on Bitbucket. The author filters, exclude.authors and include.authors , match the author’s Bitbucket nickname, not their display name, so list authors by nickname.

.hacktron/config.yaml 1 exclude : 2 branches : 3 - "release/legacy/**" # exclude PRs targeting a legacy release branch 4 labels : 5 - hacktron-exclude # label the PR "hacktron-exclude" to exclude it 6 keywords : 7 - "[exclude hacktron]" # put this anywhere in the PR/MR title to exclude it 8 paths : 9 - "docs/**" # exclude when the PR only touches these paths 10 - "**/*.md" 11 authors : 12 - "dependabot[bot]" # exclude all PRs opened by dependabot 13 - "*-bot" # glob: exclude any author ending in "-bot"

Note exclude.paths skips a scan only when every changed file matches one of the patterns. If even one changed file falls outside them, the pull request is scanned as usual. The patterns use the same glob syntax as exclude.branches , for example vendor/** , **/*.md , or docs/** .

Glob pattern syntax

exclude.branches , exclude.paths , exclude.authors , include.authors , and include.branches , and the organisation-wide equivalents of each, accept glob patterns mixed with literals. Matching is case-insensitive.

Syntax Meaning Example * Any number of characters within one path segment *-bot ** Any number of characters, including across / release/** ? Exactly one character release/?.x {a,b} One of the comma-separated alternatives {dependabot,renovate}[bot]

For author names, * and ** usually behave the same, because author names don’t contain / . The characters [ , ] , and a leading ! are literal. Bracket classes, negation, nested braces, and extended glob forms such as @(a|b) aren’t supported.

The same limits apply to repository and organisation settings:

up to 50 entries in each filter category

up to 100 characters in each pattern

up to five * characters in each pattern

up to 10 comma-separated alternatives in one brace expression

If a repository pattern goes over these limits, Hacktron treats the repository’s configuration as invalid and scans with the fail-open behaviour described below.

Matching nested branches with * and **

* matches within one path segment, and ** also crosses / .

Pattern Matches Doesn’t match release/* release/foo release/foo/bar release/** release/foo , release/foo/bar nothing release/legacy/** release/legacy/1 , release/legacy/1/hotfix release/other/1

Use release/* for one-level branches such as release/2.4 , and release/** for any depth. Add a literal segment, as in release/legacy/** , to target only that subtree.

Combine exclude and include to leave out a subtree: include.branches: ["release/**"] with exclude.branches: ["release/legacy/**"] scans every release branch except release/legacy/** .

Include scans

The include block scans only the pull and merge requests that match its rules. On the ones it doesn’t scan, Hacktron records a skipped check and, if code review comments are on, posts a skip comment.

.hacktron/config.yaml 1 include : 2 branches : 3 - "main" 4 - "release/**" # only scan PRs targeting main or a release branch 5 labels : 6 - security-review # only scan PRs labelled "security-review" 7 authors : 8 - alice # ...and were opened by Alice, Bob, or a bot account 9 - bob 10 - "*-bot" 11 keywords : 12 - "please review" # ...and title contains "please review"

Key Matches when include.branches the PR/MR targets one of these branches (case-insensitive glob) include.labels the PR/MR carries at least one of these labels (case-insensitive exact match) include.authors the PR/MR was opened by an author matching one of these patterns (case-insensitive glob) include.keywords the PR/MR title contains one of these strings (case-insensitive substring) any key set to [] clears the organisation’s default for that key (configuration hierarchy)

Within a category, any value matches: include.labels: [feature, bugfix] matches either label. Across categories, include needs every category to match: include.branches: [main] with include.authors: [alice] scans only Alice’s pull requests to main .

Note exclude and include can target the same category. Glob pattern syntax lists the supported patterns.

Fail the check on findings

By default, the Hacktron check is green as long as the scan completes, and findings are posted as inline comments that don’t block the merge. Set a severity threshold to turn the check red when a finding is at or above that level.

A pull request whose Hacktron check failed on a finding

The threshold is inclusive: high fails the check on high and critical findings, while critical fails it only on critical ones.

Note Only open findings and findings confirmed as valid count toward the threshold. Triaging a finding recomputes the check immediately.

You can set the threshold for the whole organisation in the settings, or for one repository in config.yaml (see configuration hierarchy).

Organisation-wide Set a default for every repository in your organisation in Organization settings. Per repository Add a fail_on block to .hacktron/config.yaml to set or override the threshold for one repository: .hacktron/config.yaml 1 fail_on : 2 severity : high # fail the check on any high or critical finding severity is one of these values, from most to least severe: critical , high , medium , low , and info .

How invalid configuration is handled

Hacktron is fail-open about configuration:

A missing, empty, or malformed config.yaml is ignored. Hacktron scans normally and the check stays green.

Unknown keys are ignored, so a configuration can carry settings for future features without breaking today’s scans.

A value of the wrong type on a known key, such as fail_on.severity: 7 , makes Hacktron ignore the whole file. Keep values in the shapes shown above.

FAQ

My organisation requires a label to scan pull requests. Can one repository drop that rule? The organisation’s default is include.labels: [security-review] , so only pull requests labelled security-review are scanned. A repository can set its own include.labels: [needs-review] in config.yaml to require a different label, or set include.labels: [] to remove the requirement and scan pull requests whatever their labels. Either way, the repository’s setting replaces the organisation’s rule rather than merging with it.

Can a repository use a different threshold from the organisation? The organisation’s default is fail_on.severity: critical . A repository that handles payment code wants to fail on more than critical findings, so it sets fail_on.severity: high in config.yaml . That repository’s check now turns red on high or critical findings, and every other repository keeps using critical .

If a repository sets only one filter, does it lose the rest of the organisation’s filters? No. Each filter category ( exclude.branches , exclude.labels , include.branches , and so on) is inherited on its own. The organisation’s default is exclude.labels: [wip] . A repository adds exclude.branches: [release/legacy/**] but doesn’t set exclude.labels . That repository now excludes legacy release branches and still excludes pull requests labelled wip . The organisation’s label rule keeps applying because the repository never overrode it.

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