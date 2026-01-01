Scheduled whitebox scans

Automations can run whitebox scans on a schedule. Each environment has saved scan settings for its repositories, scope, targets, and credit limit.

Organisation Admins create and manage scheduled scans. Runs spend the organisation’s Whitebox Scan credits.

Create a scheduled scan

On Automations, select New automation, give it a name, and add the repositories or applications to scan on the Environments tab.

Choose On a schedule to run a whitebox scan of each environment at the times you set. Hacktron adds Start whitebox scan automatically. Removing the schedule also removes that scan action.

Set the schedule On the Settings tab, select Add Trigger, then On a schedule. A new schedule repeats weekly on Monday at 02:00, in your browser’s timezone. Change it with these fields: Field What it sets Repeat Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Custom cron. Time The time of day the scan starts. With Custom cron, the expression sets the time instead. Timezone The timezone the schedule follows, such as UTC or Europe/London . Days of the week With Weekly, the days to scan. Day of the month With Monthly, a day from 1 to 31. Months without that date are skipped. Cron expression With Custom cron, five fields: minute, hour, day of month, month, and day of week, in the selected timezone. Next three runs lists the next three scan times, so you can check the schedule before you save it. A cron expression needs five fields and at least one future run. For quarterly scans at 02:00 on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, and 1 October, use 0 2 1 1,4,7,10 * . A weekly schedule at 02:00 UTC on the Settings tab, with its next three runs and the whitebox scan action Select Save changes. Set up the scan for each environment On the Environments tab, each environment now has Set up scan in place of the branch picker. Select it to open the environment’s scan settings. Configure the scan using these steps. The Whitebox quickstart explains source selection, scope, and dynamic testing. Step What it sets Select source The repositories to scan and the revision of each. For an application, these are its repositories. A branch uses its latest revision on each run. Scope Optional. The paths to include and exclude in each repository. Define targets Optional. The applications to test dynamically, with the login instructions for each. Context documents Optional. Documents that explain the application, and Additional scan instructions. Scan options Model tier (Default or Legacy) and Max whitebox credits per scan, a whole number from 1 to 1,000,000. Review details A summary of the other steps. Select Save scan settings. Changes apply to future scans, and scans that have already started keep their settings. The environment’s button then reads Edit scan settings. Only organisation Admins can edit scan settings and login instructions. Turn the automation on A scheduled automation can’t be turned on until every environment has scan settings, and saving the schedule doesn’t turn it on. Use the switch next to the automation’s name. Once it’s on, the automation’s page shows the date and timezone of the next scan. Adding an environment without scan settings turns the automation off until you set up that environment’s scan.

Login checks

Saved login instructions are checked before every scan. If the login fails, that scan doesn’t start. To check them straight away, select Save and check login on the last step of the scan settings. The result shows on the Define targets and Review details steps, and the check appears in the run history as Login check.

If authenticated testing isn’t enabled for your organisation, Hacktron keeps the login instructions, but scans that need them can’t start until it’s enabled.

Credits and skipped scans

Scheduled scans spend the organisation’s Whitebox Scan credits. Each scan gets a fresh cost estimate. Max whitebox credits per scan includes the scan and any human triage it needs. A scan above that limit, or one the balance can’t cover, doesn’t start, and its run shows Needs attention with the reason. If the previous scan for an environment is still in progress when the next one is due, the next one is skipped. Missed scans are skipped too.

Run history

Open the automation’s Run history tab to see its runs, matched environments, status, and credits used. A scheduled scan’s run opens the scan it started.

While the scan is running, its row shows the stage: Queued, Checking login, Estimating scope, Starting scan, or Scanning. Scheduled runs can also end as Needs attention or Skipped. When a run records a reason, it shows under the status.

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