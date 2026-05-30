An automation acts for you. You set the rules that qualify a match, and when a match comes in, Hacktron fires the automation: its actions run, and its notifiers alert your team over Slack or email.

Tip Remediation is the first available action, and more actions will follow. It starts a remediation run that fixes the finding.

Automations are under Automations in the dashboard sidebar. Organisation Admins create and manage them, and other members can view them.

Create an automation

Create On the Automations page, select New automation and give it a name. The New Automation dialog, asking for the automation’s name Pick environments Choose the repositories and applications the automation covers. You can limit each entry to specific branches, up to two, or leave the branch selection empty to cover all branches. The Environments tab, with a branch picker open for one repository Configure settings On the Settings tab, set: Setting What it sets Triggers When the automation runs. A trigger such as a finding from a pull request scan is narrowed by the rules you set, the severity levels that qualify, and scope rules that limit it to specific repositories or applications. Actions What the automation does. Remediation starts a remediation run for the matching finding. Notifiers Who hears about a run: a Slack channel, email recipients from your organisation’s members, or both. The Settings tab with a trigger for Critical and High findings, an action, and a Slack notifier Save Select Save. An automation needs at least one environment, one trigger, and one action to run. An incomplete automation shows an Incomplete badge and can’t be enabled. A save that removes required configuration disables the automation until it is complete again.

When an automation fires

An automation fires when a new finding matches its trigger, severity rules, scope rules, and environment, including any branch limits, and the automation is enabled. A Remediation action then starts a remediation run, which uses automation credits. After the action, Hacktron sends a notification.

Each finding is fixed at most once. A finding that already has a remediation run doesn’t fire automations again.

Notifications

In Slack, Hacktron posts a message to your channel with a link to the finding. The Hacktron bot joins public channels on its own. For a private channel, invite the bot first.

By email, Hacktron writes to the recipients you chose from your organisation’s members.

Notifications are best-effort. If one fails to send, the remediation run goes ahead.

Run history

The Run history tab lists every run the automation has fired, with its status, the environment it matched, and the credits it used. A run matched through an application is attributed to that application.

Run statuses follow the remediation outcomes: Running, Success, No fix needed, False positive, Fail, and Stopped. You can filter the history by status and search it.

The Run history tab, with one running run and its trigger, environment, and credits spent

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