Context tells Hacktron how your codebase is organised, what matters most, and which security assumptions should carry into future reviews.

Hacktron combines uploaded documents, repository analysis, triage feedback, and generated threat models, so Review and Whitebox can reason about your system with more than the current diff or pentest target.

Note Hacktron can create threat models automatically from your code and review activity. It doesn’t decide how to group your repositories into applications.

How context is organised

Hacktron keeps context at two levels, the repository and the application.

A repository is the smallest unit of context. For each connected repository you can add documents and view its generated threat model.

An application is a group of related repositories that form one product boundary. You group them yourself and manage the context they share.

Context documents

A context document is a file you upload or write to help Hacktron understand a repository or application. Hacktron accepts .md , .markdown , .txt , and .pdf files.

Tip Good context documents include architecture notes, data-flow diagrams, security policies, threat assessments, and earlier pentest reports.

Add a document

Upload or write documents when you want to give Hacktron explicit context from your team.

Select Add Context On the Context page, select Add Context. Choose a target Select one or more repositories or applications. Repository context is tied to those repositories. Application context is tied to an application, which can hold several repositories. Tip You can add an application in the Applications tab. The Add context document dialog, with a repository or application picker and options to upload or write a document Upload or write the document Drag in a file, or choose Write a new document to write Markdown directly. Add it Select Add. Hacktron saves the document and queues it for the threat model. Sync the context Go to the repository’s or application’s context page and select Regenerate to update the threat model with the new context.

Manage documents

Open a repository or application to see its documents in the left sidebar. From there you can view a document, download a PDF, edit Markdown inline, see earlier versions in the History tab, or remove a document you no longer need.

Tip Keep context durable. Prefer stable security assumptions, architecture, data ownership, and trust boundaries that are unlikely to change often.

Automatically generated context

Hacktron creates some context on its own: