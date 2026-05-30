Organization settings
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Organization settings
Organisation settings apply to every repository, unless a repository’s
.hacktron/config.yaml overrides them. Only organisation admins and owners can change them.
To open them, select your organisation, then go to Settings.
Scan filters
Scan filters choose which pull and merge requests Hacktron scans by default. They come in four categories: branches, labels, authors, and keywords.
Find the Filters card
Find Filters.
Add a filter
Select Add filter. Choose a category and a direction, then enter one or more values.
The Filters card, with a branch filter that includes release/*
Each category matches in its own way:
|Category
|Match style
|Branches
|Glob pattern, case-insensitive, such as
release/*
|Labels
|Exact name, case-insensitive
|Authors
|Glob pattern, case-insensitive, such as
*-bot
|Keywords
|Substring of the PR/MR title, case-insensitive
Note
You can set both Include and Exclude for the same category, and Exclude takes priority within that category. A filter in one category has no effect on the others.
For control over a single repository, override any category in
.hacktron/config.yaml. Repository configuration covers the glob syntax, the limits, and how repository configuration overrides the organisation’s defaults.
Check gate
The check gate is an organisation-wide severity. When a finding on a pull or merge request meets or exceeds it, the Hacktron check fails. To block the merge as well, make the Hacktron check required in your source control’s branch protection.
Find Minimum severity
Under Review defaults, find Minimum severity.
Review defaults, with Minimum severity set to Off
Choose a severity
Pick a severity: Critical, High, Medium, or Low. Select Off to turn the gate off for the whole organisation.
Fail the check on findings has the full severity table and the overrides for each repository.
Code review comments
This setting decides whether Hacktron posts scan results as comments on your pull and merge requests. It applies to every repository in your organisation and is on by default.
To change it, open Code review comments in Settings. Only organisation admins can change this setting.
Code review comments, with Post comments to source control and Post system comments turned on
With comments on, Hacktron posts findings and scan summaries directly to your pull and merge requests.
With comments off:
Scans run as normal.
Check statuses update and can block a merge.
Findings are available in Hacktron and in connected tools such as Slack, Jira, and Linear.
Hacktron posts no findings, summaries, or other comments to the pull or merge request.
Turning comments off doesn’t remove the comments Hacktron has already posted.
Post system comments
Post system comments posts notices about skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration problems. It is on by default.
Turn it off to silence these notices. Finding comments and check statuses are not affected.
This option is unavailable while Post comments to source control is off, since that stops all pull and merge request comments.
SLA thresholds
SLA thresholds set the resolution window and the minimum compliance target for each severity.
Find the SLA Thresholds card
Find SLA Thresholds.
SLA thresholds, with days and a target percentage for each severity
Set days and a target for each severity
For each severity, set the number of days findings have to be resolved in, and the minimum percentage of findings that should meet that window.
These values drive the Resolution Health widget on the dashboard, including mean time to resolution (MTTR) and SLA compliance.
Related
Repository configuration uses
.hacktron/config.yaml to override the scan filters and the check gate for one repository.