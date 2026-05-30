Hacktron sends security updates into the channels where your team coordinates fixes.

Set this up after you connect a Git provider and enable repositories. Communication app connections are managed from Integrations and are available to organisation admins.

Prerequisites

You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to manage the communication app integration.

You also need permission to authorise apps in the communication app you want Hacktron to use.

Configure communication apps

Set up repositories and enable reviews Set up repositories in Repositories and enable reviews in Review. Connect Slack In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find the Communication Apps section. The app’s page has the detailed steps, including how to choose the notification channel: Slack Authorise the workspace Sign in to Slack if asked, and approve Hacktron for the workspace that should receive security notifications. Choose a notification channel After Slack is connected, open the Slack settings panel and choose the channel Hacktron should send scan updates to. Hacktron sends notifications and alerts to the selected Slack channel.

Common checks