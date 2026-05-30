Communication apps
Copy page
Communication apps
Hacktron sends security updates into the channels where your team coordinates fixes.
Set this up after you connect a Git provider and enable repositories. Communication app connections are managed from Integrations and are available to organisation admins.
Prerequisites
You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to manage the communication app integration.
You also need permission to authorise apps in the communication app you want Hacktron to use.
Configure communication apps
Set up repositories and enable reviews
Set up repositories in Repositories and enable reviews in Review.
Connect Slack
In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find the Communication Apps section. The app’s page has the detailed steps, including how to choose the notification channel:
Authorise the workspace
Sign in to Slack if asked, and approve Hacktron for the workspace that should receive security notifications.
Choose a notification channel
After Slack is connected, open the Slack settings panel and choose the channel Hacktron should send scan updates to.
Receive updates
Hacktron sends notifications and alerts to the selected Slack channel.
Common checks
If the Connect button is disabled, check that you are an organisation admin in Hacktron.
If channels don’t appear, check that the Slack workspace authorisation completed.
If notifications don’t appear, check that a channel is selected in the Slack settings.