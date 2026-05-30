The Hacktron team are security researchers themselves, and Hacktron takes security seriously. It does not have a formal bug bounty or vulnerability disclosure program yet.

Report a vulnerability

If you find a vulnerability in Hacktron, report it privately to hello@hacktron.ai.

Hacktron investigates every report and works to fix the issue as soon as it can. Each reporter is credited in the hall of fame.

Hall of fame

Hacktron is grateful to these security researchers for helping improve its security.