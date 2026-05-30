You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to manage the Jira integration.

You also need permission to authorise apps in the Jira workspace you want Hacktron to use.

Open Integrations

In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find Jira under Issue tracking.

The Jira row in Integrations, with its Connect button

Start the OAuth connection

Click Connect. Your browser redirects to Atlassian.

Sign in to Atlassian if asked

If Atlassian asks you to sign in, sign in with your Atlassian account as you normally would.

Authorise Hacktron

Hacktron asks for access to view and create Jira tickets.

Atlassian’s consent screen, where Hacktron asks to view jira-user and jira-work and to update jira-work

Click Accept.

Note Hacktron requests: read access to jira-user

read and write access to jira-work It uses this access to create Jira tickets for security findings and to link each ticket back to its finding.

Return to Hacktron

After you authorise it, Hacktron redirects you back to Integrations and opens the Jira configuration panel.

Choose auto-create behaviour

Turn on Automatically create tickets for Hacktron to create a Jira ticket for every security finding.

Tip With auto-create off, you can still create Jira tickets by hand from the finding detail view.

Choose ticket defaults

Select the default Jira project and issue type. Hacktron uses them for the Jira tickets it creates for security findings.

Note A default project and issue type are required when auto-create is on. You can change them later.

You can also set a default label, such as “security”, and a default assignee from your team. Both are optional.

Jira configuration, with Automatically create tickets, the default project, issue type, labels, and assignee, and the severity to priority mapping

Tip Jira priority levels run from “Highest” to “Lowest”. You can map finding severities to Jira priorities in the Jira settings.

Save settings

Click Save to apply the Jira configuration.