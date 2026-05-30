Jira
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Jira
Prerequisites
You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to manage the Jira integration.
You also need permission to authorise apps in the Jira workspace you want Hacktron to use.
Configure Jira
Open Integrations
In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find Jira under Issue tracking.
The Jira row in Integrations, with its Connect button
Start the OAuth connection
Click Connect. Your browser redirects to Atlassian.
Sign in to Atlassian if asked
If Atlassian asks you to sign in, sign in with your Atlassian account as you normally would.
Authorise Hacktron
Hacktron asks for access to view and create Jira tickets.
Atlassian’s consent screen, where Hacktron asks to view jira-user and jira-work and to update jira-work
Click Accept.
Note
Hacktron requests:
read access to
jira-user
read and write access to
jira-work
It uses this access to create Jira tickets for security findings and to link each ticket back to its finding.
Return to Hacktron
After you authorise it, Hacktron redirects you back to Integrations and opens the Jira configuration panel.
Choose auto-create behaviour
Turn on Automatically create tickets for Hacktron to create a Jira ticket for every security finding.
Tip
With auto-create off, you can still create Jira tickets by hand from the finding detail view.
Choose ticket defaults
Select the default Jira project and issue type. Hacktron uses them for the Jira tickets it creates for security findings.
Note
A default project and issue type are required when auto-create is on. You can change them later.
You can also set a default label, such as “security”, and a default assignee from your team. Both are optional.
Jira configuration, with Automatically create tickets, the default project, issue type, labels, and assignee, and the severity to priority mapping
Tip
Jira priority levels run from “Highest” to “Lowest”. You can map finding severities to Jira priorities in the Jira settings.
Save settings
Click Save to apply the Jira configuration.
Using Jira tickets
After Jira is connected, open an approved finding and choose Create on Jira to create a Jira issue by hand. If the finding already has a Jira issue, Hacktron shows View on Jira instead.
Common checks
If projects or issue types are missing, check that the Atlassian account you used for OAuth can access them.
If auto-create can’t be saved, select both a default project and a default issue type.
If a finding already has a ticket, use View on Jira rather than creating another.