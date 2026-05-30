Hacktron sends security findings into the issue tracker your engineering team already uses, Jira or Linear.

Set this up after you connect a Git provider and enable repositories. Jira and Linear connections are managed from Integrations and are available to organisation admins.

Prerequisites

You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to manage the project management app integration.

You also need permission to authorise apps in the project management app you want Hacktron to use.

Configure project management apps

Set up repositories and enable reviews Set up repositories in Repositories and enable reviews in Review. Connect Jira or Linear In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find the Issue tracking section. Each app’s page has the detailed steps: Jira Linear Choose ticket defaults Save the default destination for the tickets Hacktron creates. Jira uses a project and an issue type. Linear uses a team and an optional project. Create tickets from findings Once the app is connected, you can send an approved finding to it from the finding detail view. With auto-create on, Hacktron creates tickets for approved findings automatically.

Common checks