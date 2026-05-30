Prerequisites

You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to manage the Slack integration.

You also need permission to authorise apps in the Slack workspace you want Hacktron to use.

Configure Slack

Open Integrations In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find Slack under Notifications. Slack under Notifications in Integrations, with its Connect button Connect Slack Click Connect, then Connect Slack in the panel that opens. Your browser redirects to Slack. Authorise Hacktron Sign in to Slack if asked, choose the workspace, and approve the requested access. Note Hacktron uses this access to send security notifications and scan updates to the channel you configure. It also lets people work with Hacktron by mentioning @Hacktron AI . Return to Hacktron After you authorise it, Hacktron redirects you back to Integrations. Open the Slack configuration Click Manage next to Slack to open its panel. Choose a notification channel Select the Slack channel that should receive Hacktron’s scan updates. The setting saves when you choose a different channel.

Change the channel

Open the Slack panel again and choose a different channel. Hacktron saves it as the new destination for notifications.

Disconnect Slack

In Integrations, click Manage next to Slack, then Disconnect Slack. Confirm to stop notifications and alerts.

Common checks

If Slack doesn’t connect, try again from Integrations .

If a channel is missing, check that the Slack account you used for OAuth can access that channel.

If notifications don’t appear, check that the Slack integration is connected and a channel is selected.

Use Hacktron in Slack

Connecting Slack installs the Hacktron AI app in your workspace. Add it to a channel with /invite @Hacktron AI . Each person then links their Slack and Hacktron accounts to use the assistant with their own permissions.