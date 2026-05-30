Hacktron bills each product separately. Review runs on seats, with a 14-day free trial. Whitebox and Automations each use their own organisation-wide credit account.

How billing works

Product Billed by Pricing model Review Developer seats Subscription Whitebox Scan credits Usage-based Automations Automation credits Usage-based

Organisation owners manage billing. Other members can’t see the Billing page.

The Billing page shows the balance and the current period’s usage for each credit account. Owners can buy Automation credits and Whitebox Scan credits independently. Each card also links to its run or scan history, so spending on the two products stays apart.

Auto top-up is available for Automation credits. Whitebox Scan credits are bought manually.

Review

Review is billed by seat. Each developer with Review enabled counts as one seat.

You are charged monthly for the seats active during the billing period. For annual billing, contact hello@hacktron.ai. Every organisation starts with a 14-day free trial.

Review billing has the details.

Whitebox

Whitebox pentests use their own organisation-wide credit account, which is not shared with Automations.

A pentest’s cost is calculated from its scope, and the credits are deducted when the pentest starts. Whitebox billing has the details.

Automation credits

Automation credits are organisation-wide and separate from Whitebox Scan credits.

Every paid organisation starts with $50 in Automation credits. Automation credits has the details.

Payment methods and invoices

Organisation owners add and manage payment methods from Billing. The same page shows invoices and recent billing activity.