Integrations
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Integrations
Git providers
Start a free trial
Sign up for a 14-day free trial of Hacktron.
Connect your Git provider
Connect your GitHub Team, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket account. You choose exactly which repositories Hacktron can access.
Each provider has its own guide. GitHub covers GitHub Team and GitHub Enterprise Cloud, and GitHub Enterprise Server covers a self-hosted server. GitLab works with any plan on cloud GitLab.com and with self-hosted GitLab, Azure DevOps with Azure DevOps Services or Server, and Bitbucket with Bitbucket Cloud.
Project management apps
Connect Jira or Linear so Hacktron can create issues for approved security findings, and remediation work stays in the tools your team already uses.
Open Issue tracking
In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find the Issue tracking section.
Connect your issue tracker
Choose the app your team uses for remediation work.
Configure ticket defaults
After the app is connected, save the default project, issue type, team, or project settings Hacktron should use when it creates tickets.
Communication apps
Connect Slack so Hacktron can send notifications to your team.
Open Communication Apps
In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find the Communication Apps section.
Connect your communication app
Choose the app your team uses for communication. Slack covers sending notifications to Slack.
Configure notification settings
After the app is connected, configure Hacktron’s notification settings.