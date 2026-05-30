Git providers

Start a free trial Sign up for a 14-day free trial of Hacktron. Connect your Git provider Connect your GitHub Team, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket account. You choose exactly which repositories Hacktron can access. Each provider has its own guide. GitHub covers GitHub Team and GitHub Enterprise Cloud, and GitHub Enterprise Server covers a self-hosted server. GitLab works with any plan on cloud GitLab.com and with self-hosted GitLab, Azure DevOps with Azure DevOps Services or Server, and Bitbucket with Bitbucket Cloud. GitHub GitHub Enterprise Server GitLab Azure DevOps Bitbucket

Project management apps

Connect Jira or Linear so Hacktron can create issues for approved security findings, and remediation work stays in the tools your team already uses.

Open Issue tracking In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find the Issue tracking section. Connect your issue tracker Choose the app your team uses for remediation work. Jira Linear Configure ticket defaults After the app is connected, save the default project, issue type, team, or project settings Hacktron should use when it creates tickets.

Communication apps

Connect Slack so Hacktron can send notifications to your team.