Security settings holds the authentication controls for your Hacktron organisation. They apply to every member of the organisation, not only to your own account.

Tip To set up MFA for your own account, use Personal settings.

Require MFA for members

Organisation admins and owners can require MFA for every member of a Hacktron organisation. Once it is required, a member who has not set up MFA must complete setup before they can keep using that organisation.

Open organisation settings Select the organisation, then go to Settings. Find the Security section In Security, find Require MFA for members. Turn on required MFA Turn on Require MFA for members. Hacktron applies the requirement to the current organisation. Note Members who have not set up MFA are asked to complete setup the next time they open the organisation.

Enterprise SSO

Hacktron supports Enterprise SSO through SAML.

Warning The first time you set up SAML SSO, contact Hacktron at hello@hacktron.ai.

Once Hacktron has set up SSO for your organisation, you can sign in through your identity provider.