Security settings
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Security settings
Security settings holds the authentication controls for your Hacktron organisation. They apply to every member of the organisation, not only to your own account.
Tip
To set up MFA for your own account, use Personal settings.
Require MFA for members
Organisation admins and owners can require MFA for every member of a Hacktron organisation. Once it is required, a member who has not set up MFA must complete setup before they can keep using that organisation.
Open organisation settings
Select the organisation, then go to Settings.
Find the Security section
In Security, find Require MFA for members.
Turn on required MFA
Turn on Require MFA for members. Hacktron applies the requirement to the current organisation.
Note
Members who have not set up MFA are asked to complete setup the next time they open the organisation.
Enterprise SSO
Hacktron supports Enterprise SSO through SAML.
Warning
The first time you set up SAML SSO, contact Hacktron at hello@hacktron.ai.
Once Hacktron has set up SSO for your organisation, you can sign in through your identity provider.
Start SSO sign-in
On the login page, select Single sign-on (SSO).
Enter your work email
Enter your work email address on the domain connected to your SAML identity provider.
Authenticate with your IdP
Hacktron redirects you to the SAML identity provider configured for that email domain.
Return to Hacktron
After you authenticate, you return to Hacktron and continue to the page you were signing in to.