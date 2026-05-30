The Bitbucket account that connects Hacktron must:

be able to sign in to Bitbucket and approve the OAuth request

have Admin permission on each selected repository, so Hacktron can create and update repository webhooks

have access to the repository you want Hacktron to review

A dedicated account is optional. An existing Bitbucket repository administrator can also connect Hacktron.

Hacktron recommends a dedicated Bitbucket account for the integration rather than an employee’s personal account. It keeps repository access and automated pull request comments tied to a separate integration identity.

Bitbucket Cloud has no native service or bot accounts. A dedicated Bitbucket account is a normal Bitbucket user that can sign in, created for the integration.

Create a dedicated Bitbucket account

This step is recommended. Skip it if you will connect Hacktron with an existing Bitbucket repository administrator.

Grant repository access

In Bitbucket, open Repository settings, then Repository permissions, and select Add users or groups.

Add the account that will connect Hacktron, assign the Admin permission, and click Confirm.

Note For several repositories, you can manage access through a Bitbucket group, or grant the account Admin permission at the project level.

Add users or groups in Bitbucket repository permissions, with the Admin permission

Sign in to Bitbucket

Sign in with the dedicated Bitbucket account you created in the first step. If you chose an existing repository administrator, sign in with that account instead.

Open Integrations

In Hacktron, go to Integrations and click Connect under Bitbucket.

The Bitbucket row in Hacktron’s Integrations

Authorise Hacktron

Review the permissions Hacktron requests and click Accept. Bitbucket redirects you to Hacktron once authorisation is complete.

The Atlassian page that lists the access Hacktron requests, with the Accept button

Select repositories

Select the repositories you want Hacktron to review and click Done. Hacktron creates the required webhook for each enabled repository, so you do not configure it by hand.

Select Bitbucket repositories in Hacktron

To check the webhook, open the repository in Bitbucket and go to Repository settings, then Webhooks. An active webhook named Hacktron Security Scan points to https://iva.hacktron.ai/api/v1/webhooks/bitbucket .