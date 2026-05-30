Bitbucket
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Bitbucket
Prerequisites
The Bitbucket account that connects Hacktron must:
have access to the repository you want Hacktron to review
have Admin permission on each selected repository, so Hacktron can create and update repository webhooks
be able to sign in to Bitbucket and approve the OAuth request
Note
Hacktron recommends a dedicated Bitbucket account for the integration rather than an employee’s personal account. It keeps repository access and automated pull request comments tied to a separate integration identity.
A dedicated account is optional. An existing Bitbucket repository administrator can also connect Hacktron.
Warning
Bitbucket Cloud has no native service or bot accounts. A dedicated Bitbucket account is a normal Bitbucket user that can sign in, created for the integration.
Configure access
Create a dedicated Bitbucket account
This step is recommended. Skip it if you will connect Hacktron with an existing Bitbucket repository administrator.
Grant repository access
In Bitbucket, open Repository settings, then Repository permissions, and select Add users or groups.
Add the account that will connect Hacktron, assign the Admin permission, and click Confirm.
Note
For several repositories, you can manage access through a Bitbucket group, or grant the account Admin permission at the project level.
Add users or groups in Bitbucket repository permissions, with the Admin permission
Sign in to Bitbucket
Sign in with the dedicated Bitbucket account you created in the first step. If you chose an existing repository administrator, sign in with that account instead.
Open Integrations
In Hacktron, go to Integrations and click Connect under Bitbucket.
The Bitbucket row in Hacktron’s Integrations
Authorise Hacktron
Review the permissions Hacktron requests and click Accept. Bitbucket redirects you to Hacktron once authorisation is complete.
The Atlassian page that lists the access Hacktron requests, with the Accept button
Select repositories
Select the repositories you want Hacktron to review and click Done. Hacktron creates the required webhook for each enabled repository, so you do not configure it by hand.
Select Bitbucket repositories in Hacktron
To check the webhook, open the repository in Bitbucket and go to Repository settings, then Webhooks. An active webhook named Hacktron Security Scan points to
https://iva.hacktron.ai/api/v1/webhooks/bitbucket.
The Hacktron Security Scan webhook in a Bitbucket repository’s settings
Hacktron then reviews every pull request in the selected repositories.
Supported Bitbucket deployments
Hacktron supports Bitbucket Cloud. Bitbucket Data Center and other self-hosted Bitbucket deployments are not currently supported.