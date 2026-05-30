This guide covers Azure DevOps Services and Azure DevOps Server.

You need to be an administrator of the Azure DevOps organisation you want to connect to Hacktron. The role is required to create a personal access token with the scopes Hacktron uses to read code, post pull request statuses, and register the service hooks that trigger reviews.

Open personal access tokens

In Azure DevOps, open User settings (the icon next to your avatar at the top right) and select Personal access tokens.

Personal access tokens in Azure DevOps user settings

Create a token

Click New Token. Give it a descriptive name, such as “Hacktron”, and select the organisation you want to connect.

Create a new personal access token in Azure DevOps, named Hacktron

Warning Personal access tokens have expiration dates. Set the expiration to cover the time you intend to use Hacktron, to avoid a service interruption.

Grant the required scopes

Switch the scope selector to Show all scopes and grant these:

Scope Permissions Code Read & write and Status Project and Team Read Service Connections Read, query & manage Identity Read

Note The Read & write Code scope lets Hacktron clone repositories and post review comments, and Status lets it report pull request check results. The Service Connections scope lets Hacktron register the service hooks that notify it when a pull request is opened or updated, so reviews run automatically. Hacktron keeps no source code once each review is complete.

The Hacktron token in Azure DevOps with its granted scopes

Click Create, then copy the generated token. Azure DevOps shows it only once.

The new token, shown once for you to copy

Open Integrations

In Hacktron, go to Integrations and click Connect under Azure DevOps.

The Azure DevOps row in Hacktron’s Integrations

Enter the token

Enter your organisation URL, such as https://dev.azure.com/acme-engineering , and the token you created, then click Connect Azure DevOps.

Connect Azure DevOps in Hacktron, with the organisation URL and token

Select repositories

Select the repositories Hacktron can access.

Azure DevOps repositories in Hacktron’s integration dialog, with one repository selected

Hacktron then has organisation-level access to the selected repositories.