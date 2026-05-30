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Azure DevOps

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This guide covers Azure DevOps Services and Azure DevOps Server.

Prerequisites

You need to be an administrator of the Azure DevOps organisation you want to connect to Hacktron. The role is required to create a personal access token with the scopes Hacktron uses to read code, post pull request statuses, and register the service hooks that trigger reviews.

Configure access

Open personal access tokens

In Azure DevOps, open User settings (the icon next to your avatar at the top right) and select Personal access tokens.

Personal access tokens in Azure DevOps user settingsPersonal access tokens in Azure DevOps user settings

Personal access tokens in Azure DevOps user settings

Create a token

Click New Token. Give it a descriptive name, such as “Hacktron”, and select the organisation you want to connect.

Create a new personal access token in Azure DevOps, named HacktronCreate a new personal access token in Azure DevOps, named Hacktron

Create a new personal access token in Azure DevOps, named Hacktron

Warning

Personal access tokens have expiration dates. Set the expiration to cover the time you intend to use Hacktron, to avoid a service interruption.

Grant the required scopes

Switch the scope selector to Show all scopes and grant these:

Scope Permissions
Code Read & write and Status
Project and Team Read
Service Connections Read, query & manage
Identity Read

Note

The Read & write Code scope lets Hacktron clone repositories and post review comments, and Status lets it report pull request check results. The Service Connections scope lets Hacktron register the service hooks that notify it when a pull request is opened or updated, so reviews run automatically. Hacktron keeps no source code once each review is complete.

The Hacktron token in Azure DevOps with its granted scopesThe Hacktron token in Azure DevOps with its granted scopes

The Hacktron token in Azure DevOps with its granted scopes

Click Create, then copy the generated token. Azure DevOps shows it only once.

The new token, shown once for you to copyThe new token, shown once for you to copy

The new token, shown once for you to copy

Open Integrations

In Hacktron, go to Integrations and click Connect under Azure DevOps.

The Azure DevOps row in Hacktron’s IntegrationsThe Azure DevOps row in Hacktron’s Integrations

The Azure DevOps row in Hacktron’s Integrations

Enter the token

Enter your organisation URL, such as https://dev.azure.com/acme-engineering, and the token you created, then click Connect Azure DevOps.

Connect Azure DevOps in Hacktron, with the organisation URL and tokenConnect Azure DevOps in Hacktron, with the organisation URL and token

Connect Azure DevOps in Hacktron, with the organisation URL and token

Select repositories

Select the repositories Hacktron can access.

Azure DevOps repositories in Hacktron’s integration dialog, with one repository selectedAzure DevOps repositories in Hacktron’s integration dialog, with one repository selected

Azure DevOps repositories in Hacktron’s integration dialog, with one repository selected

Hacktron then has organisation-level access to the selected repositories.

The organisation-level connection lets Hacktron access repositories and receive pull request events. Members who author Azure DevOps pull requests should also link their Microsoft account, so Hacktron can attribute those pull requests to the correct Review seat.

Go to Personal settings, find Microsoft under Connected accounts, and select Connect. Sign in with the Microsoft account whose email matches your Azure DevOps user principal name (UPN). Connect Microsoft for Azure DevOps has the account-linking steps and the email requirement.

Linking an account does not rerun completed reviews. Future activity on an existing Azure DevOps pull request can reconcile its author with the linked Hacktron member.

Azure DevOps Server

Hacktron supports self-hosted Azure DevOps Server through the same personal access token flow, with one extra step when you connect.

Follow the steps in Configure access to create a personal access token with the same scopes on your Azure DevOps Server instance. When you open the Connect Azure DevOps modal in Hacktron, select Azure DevOps Server and also enter your instance’s base URL and organisation, such as https://azuredevops.example.com/DefaultCollection.

Note

Self-hosted prerequisites:

  • Your Azure DevOps Server instance must be reachable from Hacktron over HTTPS with a valid TLS certificate.

  • The token must carry the same scopes listed above on your Azure DevOps Server instance.
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