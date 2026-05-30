Platform overview

Use the Hacktron platform to manage integrations, Review, Whitebox pentests, access, and billing across your organisation.

Create your organisation

Sign up to create your organisation in Hacktron.

Invite your team

During onboarding, invite your team to the organisation with an invitation email.

Connect your Git provider

Connect GitHub Team, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket so Hacktron can access your code. Repositories covers each provider.

Start the free trial

Every organisation gets a 14-day free trial.

Work with us in Slack

This step is optional. Create a Slack channel with the Hacktron team to give feedback and get direct support.

The invitation to a shared Slack channel with the Hacktron team