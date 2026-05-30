Platform overview
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Platform overview
Use the Hacktron platform to manage integrations, Review, Whitebox pentests, access, and billing across your organisation.
Assistant
Setup
Repositories
Project management
Communication apps
Context
Automations
Account
Resources
Quickstart
Create your organisation
Sign up to create your organisation in Hacktron.
Invite your team
During onboarding, invite your team to the organisation with an invitation email.
Connect your Git provider
Connect GitHub Team, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket so Hacktron can access your code. Repositories covers each provider.
Start the free trial
Every organisation gets a 14-day free trial.
Work with us in Slack
This step is optional. Create a Slack channel with the Hacktron team to give feedback and get direct support.
The invitation to a shared Slack channel with the Hacktron team
Note
The invitation appears only when you sign up with a work email address.
Next steps
If you need an integration Hacktron doesn’t support yet, contact us and we’ll share the roadmap.