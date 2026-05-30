The dashboard has three tabs: Overview, PR Review, and Whitebox Scan. In the top right of each tab, choose the time period the data covers, or click Export to download the data as a PDF report.

Overview

The Overview tab shows statistics such as scan volume, finding counts, and repository coverage at a glance.

The Overview tab, with review and pentest counts, critical findings, active repositories, and scan volume over time

Resolution health

Resolution health shows your mean time to resolution (MTTR) and the percentage of findings resolved within your SLA thresholds.

Resolution health, with the MTTR and the share of findings resolved within the SLA for each severity

Set the resolution window and the compliance target for each severity in Organization settings.

PR Review

PR health shows the percentage of pull requests that introduced new security issues, and the percentage of issues that have been resolved.

PR health, with the PR introduction and fix rates and their trends

The tab also tracks the number of new security issues of each severity over time, the MTTR, and the percentage of issues resolved within the SLA thresholds.

The PR Review tab, with findings by severity, the findings trend, recent pull request reviews, and resolution health

Whitebox Scan

The Whitebox Scan tab breaks down the findings from Whitebox pentests and lists the top unresolved findings to act on.

The Whitebox Scan tab, with finding totals, findings by severity, the top unresolved findings, and recent pentests

Next steps

Read where findings are posted and how your triage improves later reviews, or connect your project management, communication, and other tools to Hacktron.