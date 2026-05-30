Prerequisites

You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to manage the Linear integration.

You also need permission to authorise apps in the Linear workspace you want Hacktron to use.

Configure Linear

Open Integrations In Hacktron, go to Integrations and find Linear under Issue tracking. The Linear row in Integrations, with its Connect button Start the OAuth connection Click Connect. Your browser redirects to Linear. Authorise Hacktron Sign in to Linear if asked, and approve the requested access. Linear’s consent screen, where Hacktron asks for read and write access to the workspace Note Hacktron requests read and write access so it can create Linear issues automatically whenever it finds a security issue in your repositories. Return to Hacktron After you authorise it, Hacktron redirects you back to Integrations. Open the Linear configuration Click the settings icon on the Linear card. Choose a default destination Select the default Linear team. You can also choose a default Linear project. Warning Linear shows Setup required until a default team is saved. Turn on Automatically create tickets for Hacktron to create a Linear issue for every security finding. With it off, you can still create Linear issues by hand from the finding detail view. Linear configuration, with the default team and project, Automatically create tickets, and Backfill existing findings Backfill existing findings This step is optional. Backfill existing findings creates Linear tickets for the approved findings that were created before you configured the integration. Click Backfill now to start it. Save settings Click Save to apply the Linear configuration.

Using Linear tickets

After Linear is connected and configured, open an approved finding and choose Create on Linear to create a Linear issue by hand. If the finding already has a Linear issue, Hacktron shows View on Linear instead.

Common checks