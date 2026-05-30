Repositories is where you choose which codebases Hacktron can review once a Git integration is connected.

Prerequisites

You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to connect and configure repositories.

Configure repositories

Connect a Git provider Install Hacktron through GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket. During installation, choose the organisations and repositories Hacktron can access. Each provider has its own guide. The GitHub guide covers GitHub Free, GitHub Team, and GitHub Enterprise Cloud. The GitHub Enterprise Server guide covers a self-hosted instance, the GitLab guide covers GitLab.com and self-hosted GitLab, the Azure DevOps guide covers Azure DevOps Services and Azure DevOps Server, and the Bitbucket guide covers Bitbucket Cloud. GitHub GitHub Enterprise Server GitLab Azure DevOps Bitbucket Sync repositories Hacktron pulls in every repository the integration has access to. If one is missing, update the provider installation first, then come back to Hacktron and sync again. Enable review coverage Choose which repositories get pull request or merge request reviews, and on which branches.

Common checks