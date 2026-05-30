Compliance

Hacktron is SOC 2 compliant and has a SOC 2 Type 2 report. The auditor is Insight Assurance.

The Trust Center has the report and continuous, real-time evidence of Hacktron’s active controls.

AI providers

Hacktron uses these AI providers:

None of them may train on Hacktron’s data. Hacktron has signed Zero Data Retention (ZDR) agreements with all three, so data is not logged for human review, saved to disk, or retained on their servers.

More information is available on request. See also the privacy policy.