Set up Review after you create a Hacktron organisation and connect your Git provider. Two things control which repositories Hacktron can review: first the Git provider installation, then the repositories and branches you enable in Hacktron.

Prerequisites

You need to be a Hacktron organisation admin to configure repositories. You also need permission to connect your Git provider. Each provider’s page, linked in the first step, has the details.

Configure Review

Connect a Git provider Open Integrations and connect GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket. GitHub.com repositories use the Hacktron GitHub App. GitLab connects through a service account and a personal access token. Azure DevOps works with both Azure DevOps Services and Azure DevOps Server, and Bitbucket Cloud connects through a repository administrator account. GitHub GitHub Enterprise Server GitLab Azure DevOps Bitbucket Enable repository coverage Open Repositories and choose which repositories receive pull request or merge request reviews. Repositories, with a PR Scans toggle for each repository Choose covered branches Hacktron reviews all branches by default. To restrict this for the whole organisation, use Organization settings. To restrict it for one repository, set exclude.branches or include.branches in .hacktron/config.yaml . Repository configuration has the syntax. Trigger your first review This step is optional. On an existing pull request or merge request, comment @hacktronai review . Hacktron starts a security review of that pull request or merge request immediately. Tip From now on, Hacktron reviews every configured repository and branch automatically, whether or not you trigger a first review.

You don’t need to invite every developer before reviews can start. Hacktron discovers developers from repository activity as reviews run.

Billing and usage

Review needs an active trial or paid subscription before reviews can run. Every organisation gets a 14-day free trial. Billing covers starting the trial and managing the subscription, and Usage covers pooled review limits and overage.

Common checks