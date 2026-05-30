Findings and feedback

By default, Hacktron posts Review findings where developers already work. Admins can turn this off in Code review comments.

Inline findings

When Hacktron detects a vulnerability in a code change, it posts the finding inline on the GitHub pull request or GitLab merge request.

Hacktron posts a finding inline on a GitHub pull request

Tip A finding can involve code outside the diff, for example when Hacktron finds a vulnerability in a function that code in the diff calls. Hacktron then reports the finding in the affected file, if the pull or merge request changes that file, or in an expandable Findings outside diff section.

Public repositories

When a repository is public, Hacktron keeps sensitive details of findings outside the diff out of the public pull request thread. For findings outside your changes, the public comment shows the severity counts and links back to Hacktron, but hides titles, descriptions, proof-of-concept details, and affected file locations. Open the finding in Hacktron to see the full details.

A pull request comment on a public repository, with the details of a finding outside the changes hidden

Inline findings on the diff itself stay visible, because they are attached to the changed code.

An inline finding on the changed code of a pull request

Leave triage comments on findings to tell Hacktron whether each one is a false positive, an accepted risk, or a true positive. Every triage comment your team leaves becomes training signal. Over time, Review builds an understanding of your application’s attack surface and threat model, so reviews report fewer false positives and more of the bugs that matter to your application.

GitHub or GitLab Reply to the finding in GitHub or GitLab with one of these commands: !fp <reason> marks the finding as a false positive.

!accepted_risk <reason> marks the finding as an accepted risk.

!valid <reason> marks the finding as a true positive.

!fixed <reason> marks the finding as resolved. A developer replying with !fp and a reason to a finding on a GitHub pull request Web platform On the finding page in the web platform, you can change the finding’s severity and its state: Open, True Positive, False Positive, Accepted Risk, or Resolved. When you change the severity or state, you can add a reason. Hacktron records it and uses it to improve future reviews. Setting a finding back to Open, as shown here, asks for no reason. Setting a finding’s status back to Open Slack When Hacktron’s Slack app posts a finding in your configured channel, you can leave a triage comment that marks the finding as a false positive or an accepted risk, or you can mark the finding as valid. Open the finding card and click Mark Valid or Triage Comment. A Triage Comment dialog in Slack, with a status and a comment for the finding

Duplicate findings

When Hacktron posts a new finding, it checks whether the finding duplicates one it posted before. For example, if a pull request containing a vulnerability is merged, Hacktron may automatically mark a new finding from a later pull request as a duplicate.

A finding marked as a duplicate of an earlier finding

Tip To mark a finding as a duplicate yourself, click Mark as duplicate on the finding page and select a canonical (original) finding in the same repository as the new finding.

Mark as duplicate, with a canonical finding to select from the same repository

If a fail-on gate is configured, triaging a finding updates the GitHub check, or the GitLab commit status, right away.

For example, with the gate set to fail on high severity findings, triaging a high severity finding as a false positive or an accepted risk updates the GitHub check, or the GitLab commit status, to pass. Reopening the finding makes the check fail again.

Remediate a finding

Hacktron can also fix a finding for you. Select Remediate on a finding in the web platform, and a Hacktron agent writes a fix and opens a pull or merge request with it. You can also remediate qualifying findings automatically with Automations.

Remediation covers how runs work, where the fix lands, and billing.

Feedback loop

Triage feedback helps Hacktron adapt to your codebase. Comments and project rules tell Hacktron what is urgent, trusted, irrelevant, or intentionally ignored in a specific repository.

When a later commit fixes a finding, Hacktron can recognise the remediation and close stale alerts automatically.

Hacktron closes a finding after a later commit fixes it

Related setup

Project rules give Review repository-specific context, and project management apps send approved findings to Jira or Linear.