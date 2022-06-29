CVE-2021-43908: Remote code execution in VSCode restricted mode

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VSCode is one of the most widely used Electron applications. As part of our research into hacking Electron apps, we thought it would be interesting to try to exploit VSCode —— and we succeeded. We were able to achieve remote code execution in VSCode without even needing to use any advanced techniques.
Summary (TL;DR)
Remote code execution can be achieved if a victim opens a markdown file in a maliciously crafted VSCode project or folder, even when running in VSCode’s Restricted Mode.
VSCode webview origin leak and meta redirect
Markdown files are rendered using the
vscode-webview:// protocol with a unique ID, and the rendered page has the following CSP:
Achieving XSS is impossible unless we can somehow leak the nonce. However,
vscode-webview:// includes a postMessage handler that can be exploited for XSS. To use this postMessage, we first need to leak the extension ID, which is the host part of the
vscode-webview:// origin.
Origin leak
Since the markdown is rendered in the same origin, we can use a technique like HTTPLeaks to leak the origin.
We discovered that it is possible to leak the extension ID via the
font-src CSS directive, as the origin header in the request contains the ID we need:
Meta redirect
Even with such a strict CSP, we can still use a meta tag to redirect to an attacker’s site where JavaScript can be executed.
Here is a proof of concept for the meta redirect and ID leak:
XSS in vscode-webview
vscode-webview:// pages have
postMessage handlers. They check if the message is coming from a valid origin by using a query parameter named
parentOrigin. This means that any arbitrary origin can load the
vscode-webview in an iframe and send
postMessages:
On the attacker’s page, we can create an iframe with the following origin:
After that, we can send the following postMessage to achieve XSS in
vscode-webview:
For reference, see src/vs/workbench/contrib/webview/browser/pre/main.js#L762.
XSS in vscode-file origin
vscode-file is the main origin used by VSCode, and it has
nodeIntegration enabled. It is similar to the
file:// origin, allowing you to load files by their path, but only if they are inside the VSCode installation directory.
The following path shows where VSCode runs, which is within the installation directory:
Our idea was to navigate
vscode-file:// to a controlled HTML file to demonstrate that we could run Node.js code and achieve RCE. However, navigation is restricted to the installation path, and we can’t create arbitrary files within that directory. We considered using network shares, but that approach didn’t work.
After some experimentation, we discovered that by using path traversal, we could load any file outside of the VSCode installation path:
Now the question is: how can we create an arbitrary HTML file on the victim’s computer?
Our idea was to use the same VSCode project or folder to store the HTML file. Then, we could navigate to it using
top.location='vscode-file://vscode-app/vscode_project_opened_folder_path/malicious.html':
Okay, we have an arbitrary HTML file in the VSCode project folder on the victim’s computer, but how can we determine its path?
This is where a
postMessage leak comes into play.
To leak the current user’s directory path,
vscode-webview:// can send
postMessages to the
vscode-file:// origin. When a
channel: do-reload
postMessage is sent to
vscode-file, it responds with several
postMessages back to
vscode-webview://, and one of these messages reveals the user’s directory path:
After obtaining the user’s directory path, we can redirect the current window to
vscode-file:///:
Here is a full POC for
vscode-webview XSS and
vscode-file XSS:
Reducing user interaction
To render a markdown file, users typically need to select
Markdown: Open preview in Quick Open. However, by using a VSCode workspace settings file, we can automatically render markdown without any user interaction.
Here is the folder structure:
Finally, MSRC paid $3000 for the bug, and they fixed it.