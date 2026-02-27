Harsh Jaiswal is Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer at Hacktron. His remote code execution findings on Meta’s and Apple’s servers earned bounties of $115,000 and $50,000. At Hacktron he and Mohan found CVE-2026-1731, a pre-authentication RCE in BeyondTrust Remote Support with a CVSS score of 9.9. He led the research that reached OpenAI’s internal code repository through employees’ ChatGPT and Codex accounts, and the audit that gained root on GNU Savannah, which hosts Bash. Previously, Harsh was a security researcher at ProjectDiscovery, where he published critical vulnerabilities in GitHub Enterprise, GitLab, Ivanti and Kubernetes Ingress-NGINX. Earlier, he was a security engineer at Vimeo and Zomato. He began hunting bugs on HackerOne in 2016.