Auditing JDBC Drivers at Scale

A few months back, a friend of mine, @sudhanshur705, was participating in a bug bounty event. He mentioned that his target scope relied heavily on JDBC drivers and asked if I wanted to collaborate and dig into the drivers used on the platform, with the hope of finding an RCE or an impactful server-side vulnerability.
Personally, I love reading code and hunting for vulnerabilities, but over the past couple of months I’ve been looking at how LLM-assisted auditing fits into pentesting and source code review. As much as I wanted to jump in manually, I figured this was a chance to see whether Hacktron CLI could help audit these JDBC drivers and find real bugs.
So I got the list of all the JDBC drivers in use and decompiled their sources. Manually reviewing each of them for file reads, writes, reflection, JNDI, deserialization, SSRF, command injection, and all the usual suspects would’ve taken so long that the event might as well finish by then (only 2 days remaining).
Hacktron CLI is our tool for code-assisted vulnerability research and pentests. I put together a “JDBC driver pack” for it. A pack is basically a curated list of agents that run on a given repo. This one was built for JDBC drivers and had an agent for each vulnerability class we cared about. After about an hour, I had it ready to run against the decompiled drivers.
To try it yourself:
Hacktron CLI first enumerated every file-related sink in the driver and mapped which ones took dynamic input. It produced a long list of candidate classes and methods and traced the input for each, starting with these file-read primitives:
Once Hacktron CLI had gathered the interesting sinks, it went through each one to check whether the input could be traced back to user-controllable input. That would have taken me a few hours by hand. Hacktron CLI did it in 15 minutes.
In the Databricks JDBC driver, one pattern stood out: a connection-string property called StagingAllowedLocalPaths, intended to restrict local file staging operations to approved directories. Hacktron CLI reasoned that this defeats the purpose entirely because the allowlist itself is supplied by the user in the connection string:
As soon as the driver trusts this list, the feature becomes an entry point for arbitrary file reads and writes on the client system:
At this point, I had no real familiarity with Databricks or how its JDBC driver worked, and the PUT query logic felt like gibberish. So I simply asked Hacktron CLI how a proof-of-concept would look if someone wanted to exploit this behavior. That’s when it pointed me to Databricks’ Volume storage feature.
A query like the one below lets you upload any local file to a Databricks volume:
Here is the proof of concept Hacktron CLI wrote:
Interesting, can it do vice versa? I asked Hacktron CLI: “Okay, can we download a file from the server into an attacker-controlled local path?” It answered:
This gave us file read and write primitives. However, because the local user running the JDBC driver had limited permissions for writing files, we chained it with another feature in the platform that allowed the web app user to clone Git repositories. By overwriting the .git/config file of the cloned repository with a controlled sshCommand and pointing it to a remote SSH URL, performing a Git operation like creating a new branch from the platform executed our command. This turned the file read/write primitive into an RCE.
Databricks added a note to its documentation that letting users control StagingAllowedLocalPaths can lead to security issues.
The Exasol driver had a similar arbitrary file read, with one limitation: it throws an exception if the file content has certain characters. Hacktron CLI flagged it like this:
In our case we read the application’s secrets file.
A few other drivers were vulnerable to full-response SSRF and RCE. For example, the Teradata driver had a command injection that other researchers had already disclosed. Here is Hacktron CLI’s report:
Across different vendor drivers, Hacktron CLI surfaced multiple vulnerabilities that netted a total of $85,000 in bug bounties.
I still love cracking open code by hand, but with only two days left in the event there was no realistic way I could manually go through every JDBC driver’s parsing logic. Hacktron CLI did the mechanical reading, and I spent my time on the creative part.
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