You sign up for a compliance package, and it comes with a free pentest. What a good deal, right? You take it, get your report, your certificate, and walk away believing you are adequately secure, not knowing that the pentest you got barely scratched the surface.

In July, one of our customers was getting ISO 27001 certified through Vanta. The package included a pentest from Cognisys, for free. Our customer would rather have had a pentest from Hacktron, but the free one was hard to turn down.

So they took both, and put the two reports side by side. The results weren’t even close.

TL;DR: Our white-box pentest found 22 vulnerabilities, ten of which let one tenant reach another tenant’s data. The free black-box pentest declined the test accounts and never logged in. Oh, and it took nearly two months. Ours took five days.

“Why bother having additional work”

Both tests were requested on the same day, 26 August.

Ours was done in five days: 22 findings, with 12 of them being high-severity.

Cognisys’s report was delivered on 22 October, nearly two months later, with 4 configuration issues, 3 Low and 1 Informational.

That second report was always going to be short, since everything we found was already fixed by our customer before Cognisys’s testing even started. What’s damning is that their report would have been just as short if nothing had been fixed. Cognisys was offered test accounts and turned them down. They tested one URL, as an anonymous outsider. In our customer’s words: “Because why bother having additional work.”

21 of our 22 findings could only be exploited by a logged-in user. And the last one, an unauthenticated denial of service, was outside Cognisys’s scope.

Cognisys Hacktron Whitebox Method Black box White box: source code, local reproduction, dynamic testing against the deployed app Access The application’s URL. Test accounts were offered and declined Read access to the 7 repositories, the application’s URL and two test accounts Report turnaround Almost 2 months from request to report delivery 5 days end to end Findings 4: 3 Low, 1 Informational 22: 12 High, 7 Medium, 3 Low

What we found

In a multi-tenant app like this one, the first thing to test is whether one organisation can see another’s data, and you can’t test that from the login page.

We read how every endpoint scopes data to an organisation, then dynamically verified the findings on the deployed app with the test accounts. The code shows what a URL never will: background jobs, internal endpoints, the actual queries.

Ten of our 22 findings crossed tenant boundaries: a user could pull another tenant’s records into their own, leak their data, or find out whether their records existed.

One high-severity finding let a user add another tenant’s article to their own quote: the app checked who could edit the quote, but never who owned the article. Once the quote became a sales order, the other tenant’s specifications flowed into production jobs.

What Cognisys found

Four configuration issues: a loose Content Security Policy, missing cross-origin isolation headers, some legacy TLS cipher suites, and a public file showing the app’s version.

Cognisys’s report also claims to cover the OWASP Top 10, including broken access control. Again, something you can’t test without logging in. A customer reading that methodology would believe their access control had been checked, when it hadn’t been.

Our customer summed it up: it felt like an “is your login mask secure” test.

Their final verdict: “completely underwhelming.”

A pentest as an afterthought

After all the attention security has had in the last few years, this is still the standard: a pentest thrown in as a free add-on, something to tick off on the way to a certificate.

Most companies will never order a second pentest to compare. They’ll take the free one, get the certificate, and believe they’re safe. It’s a model that preys on customers who don’t know better.

Security shouldn’t be the step you rush through to get a certificate.

It doesn’t have to be done this way

On its own, black-box testing misses code-level vulnerabilities, business-logic abuse and exploit chains that cross trust boundaries, which is most of what attackers exploit.

So why is it the default? Compliance drives the demand, and the pentest that fits the checkbox is usually black box. Partly it’s price. Partly it’s the code: handing your source to an outside firm means bureaucracy. A URL is easy.

AI has killed both of these excuses.

On this application, our scan read all 7 repositories in about 78 minutes. Over the next two days our security team reviewed every finding and confirmed 22. The code was scanned in an isolated sandbox that is destroyed when the scan ends, and the AI model providers we use run under zero data retention. At today’s list price, a Hacktron Whitebox pentest costs about $250 per 100,000 lines of code.

Five days, start to finish, against nearly two months for a test that never logged in. Reading the code used to take a team weeks. Now it takes 78 minutes. Black box isn’t the cheap, easy option anymore, just the lesser one. There’s no reason left to settle for it.

If you’re going to get a pentest, get a real one.