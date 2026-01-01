Zayne Zhang is Co-Founder and CEO of Hacktron. He has been credited with 15 CVEs, including three in the Node.js HTTP parser, and ranked first in the Singapore Ministry of Defence’s 2022 bug bounty and in three private Singapore government programs. He placed second at the DEF CON CTF finals in 2023 and 2024 with Blue Water, and founded Social Engineering Experts, Singapore’s top-ranked CTF team. Previously, Zayne did security research at TikTok and audits for Cure53. He began his career at the Singapore Armed Forces’ Cyber Defence School, where he graduated top of his cohort. He studied computer science at Cambridge with first-class results before leaving to start Hacktron.