Fabian Faessler is Head of Agent Engineering at Hacktron. He is LiveOverflow, whose YouTube channel teaches hacking to more than a million subscribers, and he co-founded Hextree with Thomas Roth. Google sponsors Hextree’s Android hacking courses, which the two built with Google’s Mobile Vulnerability Reward Program team. Previously, Fabian was a senior penetration tester at Cure53, where his audits from 2013 to 2023 included 1Password, Mullvad, SecureDrop and Ethereum’s Mist wallet. He holds a master’s in computer science from TU Berlin.