Another Pre-auth RCE in Ivanti EPMM
Share
Another Pre-auth RCE in Ivanti EPMM
After CVE-
It found a previously undocumented pre-authenticated RCE variant in Ivanti EPMM via a different endpoint:
/api/v2/policy/androidfirmware.
Another EL injection
Just like the initially reported vulnerability, this new variant also stems from an Expression Language (EL) injection flaw. The root cause is in how the validator handles user-supplied data. Specifically, the
AndroidFirmwarePolicyRequestValidator processes the
deviceModel parameter, which is part of the
ZebraFirmwareSelection object within the request body.
If a validation error occurs related to this
deviceModel, the provided input is directly incorporated into the error message template.
As we learned from the previous analysis blogposts by ProjectDiscovery and watchTowr, Hibernate Validator’s
ConstraintValidatorContext.buildConstraintViolationWithTemplate(String messageTemplate) function allows developers to create dynamic error messages. However, if the
messageTemplate incorporates unsanitized user input, it creates a critical security issue. Hibernate Validator, especially when integrated with Spring, can interpret
${...} within these templates as Expression Language (EL) expressions.
The
/api/v2/policy/androidfirmware endpoint, handled by
AndroidFirmwarePolicyControllerV2, is protected by Spring Security’s
@PreAuthorize annotation, which should restrict access to authorized users.
Spring order of operations
Although the endpoint is protected with Spring Security’s
@PreAuthorize annotation, the bug lies in the order of operations:
Bean validation (via
@Valid) runs before Spring Security authorization.
That means attackers can trigger EL-based validation errors before any auth checks are enforced.
This design flaw let unauthenticated users trigger the validation logic and, through it, execute code.
Hacktron’s findings
Hacktron traced the data flow and pinpointed the vulnerable components:
The
AndroidFirmwarePolicyControllerV2.java controller handles the
/api/v2/policy/androidfirmware endpoint with
createPolicy (POST) and
updatePolicy (PUT) methods. Both methods use
@PreAuthorize for access control and
@Valid to trigger validation of the
AndroidFirmwarePolicyRequest:
This custom validator, triggered by
@ValidAndroidFirmwarePolicyRequest on the request object, contains the vulnerable logic. The
validateZebraFirmwareSelection method, called during validation, can lead to the invocation of
setLocalizedErrorMessageToContext:
The call chain is
isValid →
isValidZebraFirmwareSetting →
validateZebraFirmwareSelection →
setLocalizedErrorMessageToContext.
Proof of concept
To demonstrate the potential vulnerability, Hacktron crafted the following curl request. By injecting an EL expression into the
deviceModel field and ensuring other validation criteria trigger an error message that uses this field, we can observe if the expression is evaluated:
Response:
Automating variant analysis with Hacktron
We first tasked Hacktron with reversing the original CVE (CVE-
Objective
Your task is to find a variant of the below described vulnerability…
We initially thought this was a 0-day and reported the bug to Ivanti. However, after reporting, we concluded that this variant doesn’t affect the latest version due to the Hibernate Validator version upgrade. Still, it reveals how dangerous code patterns can slip through even after fixing known sinks (
ScepSubjectValidator and
DeviceFeatureUsageReportQueryRequestValidator).
Google Project Zero wrote in a blog post:
“We also feel that this variant-analysis task is a better fit for current LLMs than the more general open-ended vulnerability research problem. By providing a starting point – such as the details of a previously fixed vulnerability – we remove a lot of ambiguity from vulnerability research, and start from a concrete, well-founded theory: ‘This was a previous bug; there is probably another similar one somewhere’.”
Hacktron started from the original vulnerability and searched the rest of the codebase for the same pattern.
To have Hacktron look for vulnerabilities in your codebase, contact us.